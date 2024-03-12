About Cookies on This Site

R32 Refrigerant Window Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (1HP with remote control)

W3NQ10UNNP1

Efficient Energy Saving

Inverter Technology

Efficient Energy Saving

LG window air conditioners with DUAL Inverter Compressor™ are up to 70% more energy savings*. Enjoy LG's innovative inverter technology that's both powerful and quiet.

*LG’s Inverter room air conditioners produce substantially more energy savings when compared with non-Inverter room air conditioners. Inverter technology is used in conjunction with a variable-speed compressor. It adjusts compressor motor speed to regulate temperature more effectively than non-Inverter room air conditioners, which turn the compressor either on or off. Testing has shown that LG’s Inverter room air conditioner model (LA200WC) saved 70% more than non-Inverter room air conditioner model. Testing was conducted at intertek, a third-party laboratory.

High Cooling Capacity, Eco-friendly#

R32 Refrigerant*

High Cooling Capacity, Eco-friendly#

It provides instant cooling which helps minimize the temperature fluctuations
and reduce the energy consumption. It will keep your home cool and comfortable.

*The refrigerant used by the air conditioner is R32 which is a mildly flammable refrigerant. The installation of this product must meet the requirements of the instructions. This product must be installed, inspected, or repaired by an authorized service provider (LG Electronics-Hong Kong) or a qualified technician.
#Due to the high heat exchange capacity of R32, it can take away a large amount of heat from the evaporator, thereby increasing the cooling capacity. R32 has a shorter residence time in the atmosphere than R410a and also has a lower infrared absorption capacity. Therefore, R32's Global warming potential rate is only 675, which is 67 less than R410a.

Quiet Operation

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB*
eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

*When in sleep mode
*Operating sound may vary due to environment influences

Sleep Mode

This mode keeps operating noise to a minimum and turns the air conditioner off after a set time.
The timer can be set from 1 to 7 hours.

24-hour On/Off Timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air condition turns off when you plan it to.

Control Your Cool from Anywhere

With the ThinQ™ app, you can start or stop your LG air conditioner, change the mode,
or set the temperature, no matter where you are.


Made to Perfection

Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG DUAL Inverter window type air conditioners add powerful performance
and stable durability to perfectly match your space.

Maximum Usability

Maximum Usability

Operate with LED display and simple selection control panel,
up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection,
using the full-featured remote without leaving your bed, workspace, or couch.

Multiple Fan Speed

Low, Mid, or High 3-way adjustment.

Auto Restart

If the power cuts off, your unit resume its previous operation
shortly after the power is restored.

Auto Evaporating System

After turning off the air conditioner,
the drying function automatically runs for 10 minutes.

R32 refrigerant training course

Home Air Conditioner Product Catalogue

Browse the product catalogue for more information

Product Catalogue

Join us!

Join us!

Join us! See details
All Spec

GENERAL

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    497 x 317 x 623

  • Product Type

    Window Air conditioner

  • Product Weight(kg)

    27.1

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

COOLING

  • 4way

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    High/Mid/Low

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • DEHUMIDIFICATION

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    2

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

Buy Directly

W3NQ10UNNP1

R32 Refrigerant Window Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (1HP with remote control)

