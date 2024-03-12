About Cookies on This Site

2 HP R32 Refrigerant Window Type Air Conditioner with Inverter Compressor (with remote control)

W3NQ18RSAD0
()
Key Features

Performance Convenience Maintenance Installation

LG window air conditioner installed in a stylish living room with modern furniture, wooden accents, and large windows.

Powerful cooling with Grade 1 energy efficiency

LG inverter compressor for energy-efficient cooling.

Inverter technology

LG window air conditioner with R32 refrigerant for efficiency.

R32 Refrigerant

Compact LG window air conditioner fits small spaces.

Space efficiency

Gold Fin coating for durability and corrosion resistance.

Gold Fin

LG inverter window air conditioner cooling a modern room, with an illustration of its energy-efficient compressor.

Inverter technology

Powerful cooling with
energy efficiency

The inverter compressor provides powerful cooling while maintaining

Grade 1 energy efficiency for consistent performance.

R32 refrigerant

Consistent cooling for comfort

R32 refrigerant supports steady cooling with controlled temperature levels. 

Space efficiency

Compact and sleek design

A modern design with a refined form that blends into your space with style.

LG window air conditioner installed in a modern bedroom, with a red dashed box highlighting its compact fit in the window.

*For proper installation of the product, please ensure that the installation environment and procedures are verified. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.

Convenient cooling control

Adjust modes and settings easily with the remote control featuring an LCD display.

Preset cooling made simple

Set a timer for automatic on/off, helping maintain a suitable nighttime setting.

Quiet cooling for your comfort

Low-noise operation helps maintain a comfortable indoor setting.

LG window air conditioner filters dust with its internal filter and releases clean, cool airflow into the room.

Multi Functional Filter

3-in-1 system traps
airborne particles

Filters airborne bacteria and dust mites¹⁾, helping maintain fresh indoor air.

Gold Fin

Durable protection for lasting performance

Gold Fin coating protects against corrosion and helps extend the durability of the heat exchanger²⁾. 

LG window air conditioner with a close-up of its Gold Fin coating, designed for enhanced durability and corrosion protection.

Warranty coverage for peace of mind

Covered with a 3-year warranty and a 5-year compressor warranty for dependable service.

*5-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

*Please check before purchasing as the warranty period may vary depending on the time of purchase and product.

Simple setup, designed to fit various spaces

Fits most standard windows³⁾, allowing for easy placement.

  • Icon for room size measurement:

    STEP 1

    Measure your room

  • Icon for BTU check

    STEP 2

    Match room size to BTUs

  • Icon for window measurement

    STEP 3

    Verify size

  • Icon for power supply check

    STEP 4

    Check electrical requirements

*The images and video above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

 

1)Multi Functional Filter

 -The Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology has verified that the Silver Ion Filter removes up to 99.99% of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus). The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

 -The China National Analytical Center, Guangzhou has verified that the Catechins Filter removes up to 99% of Escherichia coli and 97% of Staphylococcus aureus. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

 -The Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology has verified that the Acaro Bacterium Filter removes up to 95% of Anti mites. The test did not measure the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner, and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from actual use conditions.

 

2)Gold Fin

 -It may vary depending on usage environment.

 -According to internal salt spray testing, the corrosion area of Gold Fin is not more than 0.01%. (rating number is 9.8 or higher after 1,500 hours testing)

 

3)Installation

-For the safety of the user and proper installation of the product, please ensure that all necessary equipment and procedures are verified before installation. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.

FAQ

Q.

What energy efficiency features should I look for in a window air conditioner?

A.

Energy efficiency is a key consideration when purchasing a window air conditioner. LG window units are equipped with high EER (Energy Efficiency Ratio) ratings and Energy Star certifications, ensuring lower energy consumption and reduced utility bills. Also, this window units got the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR to certified Level 1 Energy Efficiency Labelling. Features like timer, sleep mode, and energy saving mode allow you to manage cooling based on your schedule and preferences.

 

*ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

*The EPA sets energy efficiency specifications for products, and those that meet those specifications are given the ENERGY STAR label.

*The EMSD sets energy efficiency specifications for products, and those that meet those performance are given the Energy Efficiency Label.

*There may be differences in functionality depending on the product and region, so please check the product specifications before purchasing.

Q.

How easy is it to install a window air conditioner?

A.

Installing a window air conditioner is straightforward, and LG designs the units with user-friendly installation. LG window air conditioners come with an easy-to-follow installation kit, including brackets, weatherstripping, and instructions. This ease of installation ensures you can quickly set up your LG window air conditioner and enjoy a cool, comfortable space without hassle.

 

*There may be differences in the components provided in the installation kit depending on the product and region, so please check the product specifications before purchasing.

*For the safety of the user and proper installation of the product, please ensure that all necessary equipment and procedures are verified before installation. For detailed information, refer to the installation manual included with the product, and adhere to the installation standards and precautions.

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    660x428x800

  • Product Type

    Window

  • Product Weight(kg)

    51.5

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Cooling Area(m²)

    N/A

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Area(m²)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Product Weight(lb.)

    114.0

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220, 50

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down

  • Fan Speed

    Grade 3

  • Airflow direction control (up & down)

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    Grade 1

CONVENIENCE

  • Filter Alarm

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    White

  • Display

    LED

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096435915

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-04

  • Product Model Name

    W3NQ18RSAD0

  • Product Type & Model Name

    C/O (W3NQ18RSAD0)

