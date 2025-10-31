PuriCare 360° Aero Series Air Purifier True HEPA(PTFE) Filter

[99.9% antibacterial effect]

1) test dates : 2020.04

2) test authority : Korea testing & research institute

3) test subject : Antimicrobial filter / non-antimicrobial filter (contrast group)

4) test condition : 0.4g, 37±1℃, 18±1h

5) test method : Ks k 0693 : 2016, measures the number of bacteria reduction after 18 hours of incubation of three types (s. Aureus, k. Pneumoniae, e. Coli) in the test specimen

6) test result : 99.9% reduction in s. Aureus / k. Pneumoniae / e. Coli, in comparison with non-antimicrobial filter