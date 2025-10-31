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PuriCare 360° Aero Series Air Purifier True HEPA(PTFE) Filter

PuriCare 360° Aero Series Air Purifier True HEPA(PTFE) Filter

ADQ75153454
ADQ75153454 15 degree side view
ADQ75153454 15 degree side detail view
ADQ75153454 side view
ADQ75153454 top view
ADQ75153454 dimension view
ADQ75153454 aero life style view 1
ADQ75153454 15 degree side view
ADQ75153454 15 degree side detail view
ADQ75153454 side view
ADQ75153454 top view
ADQ75153454 dimension view
ADQ75153454 aero life style view 1

Key Features

  • LG PuriCare Aero Series Genuine Filter
  • Minimizes smog causing materials (SO2, NO2), sickening house syndrome materials (toluene, formaldehyde), domestic odor, and sulphur compounds.
  • Minimizes PM1.0, allergen materials, bacterial and viral from the air.
  • Minimizes large particles floating in the air.
More

LG PuriCare Aero Series Air Purifier True HEPA(PTFE) Filter

An image introducing LG air purifiers and their filters.

An image introducing LG air purifiers and their filters.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Clean Air with a Multi-Filtration System

3 kinds of filters are aligned to show filtering the dirty air.

① Pre Filter : Traps big particles

② True HEPA Filter : Eliminate 99.9% of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns

③ Deodorization Filter : removes living odor, smog and airborne chemicals

[99.9% antibacterial effect]

1) test dates : 2020.04

2) test authority : Korea testing & research institute

3) test subject : Antimicrobial filter / non-antimicrobial filter (contrast group)

4) test condition : 0.4g, 37±1℃, 18±1h

5) test method : Ks k 0693 : 2016, measures the number of bacteria reduction after 18 hours of incubation of three types (s. Aureus, k. Pneumoniae, e. Coli) in the test specimen

6) test result : 99.9% reduction in s. Aureus / k. Pneumoniae / e. Coli, in comparison with non-antimicrobial filter

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[99.9% antiviral effect]

1) test dates : 2020.03

2) test authority : Seoul national university graduate school of public health

3) test subject : Antimicrobial filter / non-antimicrobial filter (contrast group)

4) test condition : 23.1~24.8℃, relative humidity 20~22%rh

5) test method : Iso 20743, measures the number of virus reduction after 18 hours of incubation of mouse hepatitis virus (different from covid-19)

6) test result : 99.9% reduction in mouse hepatitis virus, in comparison with non-antimicrobial filter

* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.

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[Removes 99.999% of ultrafine dust particles of 0.01㎛]

1) test dates : 2021.07

2) test authority : Korea conformity laboratories

3) test model : FS061PWHA

4) test condition : Test chamber 30m3, temperature 23±1℃, relative humidity 50±2%rh, test aerosol : Nano kcl

5) test method : Sps-kaca 002-132:2021

6) test result : 99.999% of 0.01㎛ particle removal efficiency

* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its condition is changed.

* The test result can vary with product aging.

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Hepa filter

[Hepa representation]

1) test dates : 2022.09

2) test authority : Korea conformity laboratories

3) test subject : Aerotower filter

4) test condition : Nominal air flow rate 162m3/hr, test aerosol kcl(0.3㎛)

5) test method : Ks b 6141 : 2020

6) test result : Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98%, initial resistance to air flow 57pa (definition of hepa filter terminology based on ksa 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more particle collection efficiency, 245 kpa or less of pressure loss)

* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.

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Deodorization filter

[Removal of formaldehyde, ammonia, toluene]

1) test date : 2023.03

2) test authority : Korea air cleaning association / btp

3) test model : Fs063psha

4) test condition : Test chamber 8m3, temperature 23±3℃, relative humidity 50±10%rh, nh3/c7h8/hcho tested

5) test method : Sps-kaca 002-132:2021

6) test result : Average air purification capacity 0.9cmm

* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.

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[Removal of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide]

1) test date : 2021.07

2) test authority : Korea conformity laboratories

3) test model : Fs061pwha

4) test condition : Test chamber 8m3, temperature 21±1℃, relative humidity 45±5%rh, so2/no2 tested

5) test method : Sps-kaca 002-132:2021

6) test result : Over 99.5% of gas removal rate after 2hrs

* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.

* The test result can vary with product aging.

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Mounting Location

Check which Aero series model you are using and verify the installation location
Check which Aero series model you are using and verify the installation location
Check which Aero series model you are using and verify the installation location
Check which Aero series model you are using and verify the installation location
Check which Aero series model you are using and verify the installation location
Check which Aero series model you are using and verify the installation location

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Aero Booster Model

Aero Furniture Model

Aero Tower Model

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

ADQ75153454

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADQ75153454

  • Category

    Filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    20

  • Length (cm)

    14.6

  • Net Weight (g)

    334

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