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PuriCare 360° Aero Series Air Purifier True HEPA(PTFE) Filter
PuriCare 360° Aero Series Air Purifier True HEPA(PTFE) Filter
ADQ75153454
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Key Features
- LG PuriCare Aero Series Genuine Filter
- Minimizes smog causing materials (SO2, NO2), sickening house syndrome materials (toluene, formaldehyde), domestic odor, and sulphur compounds.
- Minimizes PM1.0, allergen materials, bacterial and viral from the air.
- Minimizes large particles floating in the air.
LG PuriCare Aero Series Air Purifier True HEPA(PTFE) Filter
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Clean Air with a Multi-Filtration System
① Pre Filter : Traps big particles
② True HEPA Filter : Eliminate 99.9% of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns
③ Deodorization Filter : removes living odor, smog and airborne chemicals
[99.9% antibacterial effect]
1) test dates : 2020.04
2) test authority : Korea testing & research institute
3) test subject : Antimicrobial filter / non-antimicrobial filter (contrast group)
4) test condition : 0.4g, 37±1℃, 18±1h
5) test method : Ks k 0693 : 2016, measures the number of bacteria reduction after 18 hours of incubation of three types (s. Aureus, k. Pneumoniae, e. Coli) in the test specimen
6) test result : 99.9% reduction in s. Aureus / k. Pneumoniae / e. Coli, in comparison with non-antimicrobial filter
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[99.9% antiviral effect]
1) test dates : 2020.03
2) test authority : Seoul national university graduate school of public health
3) test subject : Antimicrobial filter / non-antimicrobial filter (contrast group)
4) test condition : 23.1~24.8℃, relative humidity 20~22%rh
5) test method : Iso 20743, measures the number of virus reduction after 18 hours of incubation of mouse hepatitis virus (different from covid-19)
6) test result : 99.9% reduction in mouse hepatitis virus, in comparison with non-antimicrobial filter
* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.
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[Removes 99.999% of ultrafine dust particles of 0.01㎛]
1) test dates : 2021.07
2) test authority : Korea conformity laboratories
3) test model : FS061PWHA
4) test condition : Test chamber 30m3, temperature 23±1℃, relative humidity 50±2%rh, test aerosol : Nano kcl
5) test method : Sps-kaca 002-132:2021
6) test result : 99.999% of 0.01㎛ particle removal efficiency
* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its condition is changed.
* The test result can vary with product aging.
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Hepa filter
[Hepa representation]
1) test dates : 2022.09
2) test authority : Korea conformity laboratories
3) test subject : Aerotower filter
4) test condition : Nominal air flow rate 162m3/hr, test aerosol kcl(0.3㎛)
5) test method : Ks b 6141 : 2020
6) test result : Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98%, initial resistance to air flow 57pa (definition of hepa filter terminology based on ksa 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more particle collection efficiency, 245 kpa or less of pressure loss)
* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.
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Deodorization filter
[Removal of formaldehyde, ammonia, toluene]
1) test date : 2023.03
2) test authority : Korea air cleaning association / btp
3) test model : Fs063psha
4) test condition : Test chamber 8m3, temperature 23±3℃, relative humidity 50±10%rh, nh3/c7h8/hcho tested
5) test method : Sps-kaca 002-132:2021
6) test result : Average air purification capacity 0.9cmm
* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.
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[Removal of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide]
1) test date : 2021.07
2) test authority : Korea conformity laboratories
3) test model : Fs061pwha
4) test condition : Test chamber 8m3, temperature 21±1℃, relative humidity 45±5%rh, so2/no2 tested
5) test method : Sps-kaca 002-132:2021
6) test result : Over 99.5% of gas removal rate after 2hrs
* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.
* The test result can vary with product aging.
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Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Aero Booster Model
STEP 1
Support the product with your thumb to prevent it from falling, hold the top end of the front cover and pull it slightly to separate it.
- The side with the LG logo is the front of the product.
STEP 2
Install the filter in the appliance.
• Install it with the side where the handle (①) is attached facing up.
STEP 3
Insert the fixing part at the bottom of the cover into the fixing grooves at the bottom of the product and close the cover.
STEP 4
Turning off Filter Status Notification Press and hold the Mode and Speed buttons on the control panel for 3 seconds.
- Filter Status Notification on the status panel is turned off and the time for Filter Status Notification is initialized.
Aero Furniture Model
STEP 1
Based on the front of the product, hold and gently pull both sides of the air inlet (cover) to separate it.
- The side with the LG logo at the center of the product is the front of the product.
STEP 2
Install the filter into the product.
- Make sure that the side with the filter handle is facing upward.
STEP 3
Insert the fixing part on both sides at the bottom of the cover into the fixing groove in the bottom of the product, and then close the cover.
STEP 4
The filter replacement alert on the status panel will be canceled and the replacement notification time will be initialized.
- Press and hold the Standby On/Off and Mood Light buttons on the control panel at the same time for 3 seconds.
Aero Tower Model
STEP 1
Based on the front of the product, hold and gently pull both sides of the air inlet (cover) to separate it.
- The side with the LG logo on the display of the product is the front of the product.
STEP 2
Install the filter into the product.
- Make sure that the side with the filter handle is facing upward.
STEP 3
To install the cover again, insert the fixing part at the bottom of the cover into the fixed groove at the bottom of the product and then close it.
STEP 4
Turning off Filter Replacement Notification
-Press and hold the Speed up buttons on the control panel for 3 seconds.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
STEP 1
Based on the front of the product, hold and gently pull both sides of the air inlet (cover) to separate it.
- The side with the LG logo on the display of the product is the front of the product.
STEP 2
Using a vacuum cleaner or soft brush, remove any dust from the ultra-fine filter surrounding the filter.
STEP 3
Separate the ultra-fine filter from the total filter.
- How to separate the ultra-fine filter: Check the Velcro of the ultra-fine filter and carefully remove the ultra-fine filter in order to avoid it being damaged.
STEP 4
To install the cover again, insert the fixing part at the bottom of the cover into the fixed groove at the bottom of the product and then close it.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
ADQ75153454
Category
Filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
20
Length (cm)
14.6
Net Weight (g)
334
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