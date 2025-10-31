We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9 Mesh Metal Filter (Black)
Key Features
- LG Vacuum Cleaners Genuine Filter & Dust Bag
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the battery from the product body before cleaning the dust bin.
Push down the Kompressor lever ① several times to collect and compact the dust from the outside of the cyclonic mesh filter and the interior walls of the dust bin.
- Foreign objects which become lodged in the cyclonic mesh filter may be difficult to dislodge with the Kompressor lever. Remove the cyclonic mesh filter and use the cleaning brush, etc. to clean it.
STEP 2
Press the dust bin cover release button ② to open the dust bin cover. Shake the dust bin to empty it.
- Be careful as dust or foreign objects may spill out when opening the dust bin. Empty the dust bin into a wastebasket or where dust and foreign objects can be easily removed.
- The dust bin can be wrapped in a plastic bag to contain the dust when emptying the dust bin.
STEP 3
Insert the crevice tool ④ into the cyclonic mesh filter ③ and turn it counterclockwise to remove the filter.
STEP 4
Wash the cyclonic mesh filter and the dust bin under running water.
- To avoid odour and the malfunction of the motor, allow the cyclonic mesh filter and the dust binto dry completely in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.
STEP 5
Use the combination tool ⑤ to clean out dust or foreign objects inside the dust bin.
- Do not wash the product body or motor with water.
STEP 6
Turn the product body over and lift the Kompressor lever ⑥ up to clean the inside of the working plate with the cleaning brush, etc.
- Do not push the Kompressor lever down hard. The working plate may be damaged.
STEP 7
Turn the product body over again and shake it while pressing down the lever to remove the dust.
Turn the product body over, lift the Kompressor lever ⑥ up, and clean the inside of the working plate with the cleaning towel.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
