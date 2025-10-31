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LG CordZero™ A9L Mesh Metal Filter
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Insert the crevice tool into the cyclonic mesh filter and turn it counterclockwise to remove the filter.
STEP 2
Remove the pre-filter from the Cyclonic Mesh Filter.
- When separating the Cyclonic Mesh Filter, the pre-filter is separated in an assembled state. If it was not separated together with the Cyclonic Mesh Filter, check the inside of the vacuum cleaner and take out the prefilter.
STEP 3
Clean the filters by brushing the dust off it regularly and wash it in running water at least once a month.
- To avoid odor and the malfunction of the motor, allow the filters to dry completely in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.
STEP 4
Assemble the completely dry pre-filter by turning it to the left into the cyclonic mesh filter.
- When assembling the pre-filter, turn it fully until you hear a click. If you do not hear a click, it is not fully assembled.
STEP 5
Insert the crevice tool to the cyclonic mesh filter, then turn it clockwise to assemble.
- When assembling the cyclonic mesh filter onto the product body, turn it fully until you hear a click. If you do not hear a click, it is not fully assembled.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
COV30218801
Category
Filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
7.2
Length (cm)
12.5
Net Weight (g)
103
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