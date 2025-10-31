LG CordZero™ A9LSlim Mesh Metal Filter

Remove dust from the cyclonic mesh filter and pre-filter and wash with water at least once a month.

- If there is any stubborn dust left in the cyclonic mesh filter, soak it in lukewarm water (about 40°C) for 30 minutes and then gently clean it with a brush before

rinsing it again.

- Never tap or hit the cyclonic mesh filter against any surface as it will damage.

- Allow all the filters to dry in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.

- Any remaining moisture or undried filters may cause odour or severe damage to the suction motor.