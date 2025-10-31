We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9LSlim Mesh Metal Filter
Mounting Location
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the battery from the body of the product before cleaning.
Press the dust bin cover release button ① to open the dust bin cover and empty the dust bin.
- Empty the dust bin into a larger waster bin.
- For less dust, the dust bin can first be emptied into a plastic or paper bag before disposing the bag into a waste bin.
STEP 2
Rotate the cyclonic mesh filter ② counterclockwise to detach it.
- When the cyclonic mesh filter is removed, the pre-filter ③ should be attached to the cyclonic mesh filter. If it is not attached with the cyclonic mesh filter then, check the inside of the vacuum cleaner and take it out by hand.
STEP 3
Remove dust from the cyclonic mesh filter and pre-filter and wash with water at least once a month.
- If there is any stubborn dust left in the cyclonic mesh filter, soak it in lukewarm water (about 40°C) for 30 minutes and then gently clean it with a brush before
rinsing it again.
- Never tap or hit the cyclonic mesh filter against any surface as it will damage.
- Allow all the filters to dry in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.
- Any remaining moisture or undried filters may cause odour or severe damage to the suction motor.
STEP 4
Use the cleaning brush ④ to remove the dust inside the dust bin.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
COV37742401
Category
Filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
7.5
Length (cm)
13.2
Net Weight (g)
72
