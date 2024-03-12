About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 14" Core i5 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop (White)

LG gram 14” Core i5 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop (White)

14Z960

LG gram 14” Core i5 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop (White)

PROCESSOR

  • Brand

    Intel

  • Type

    Core™ i5 6th Generation (Skylake)

  • Speed

    i5-6200U (2.30GHz, Turbo up to 2.80GHz, L3 Cache 3MB, 15W)

OPERATION SYSTEM

  • Operation System

    Windows 10 Home (64bit)

MEMORY

  • Total Memory

    8GB

  • Speed

    DDR3L 1600 MHz

STORAGE

  • Type

    SSD (Solid-State Drive) SATA3

  • Capacity

    256GB

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    14 inch

  • Resolution

    FHD(1920 x 1080)

  • Graphics

    Intel HD Graphics 520

AUDIO

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker(1.0W x 2)

  • Digital Analog Converter (DAC)

    Cirrus Logic DAC (Hi-Fi Audio)

  • Microphone

    Build-in

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

WEBCAM

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Resolution

    HD

INTERFACE

  • HDMI (Standard)

    1

  • USB 3.0

    2

  • Micro USB

    1

  • Micro-SD

    Yes

  • Slim Kensington Lock

    Yes

NETWORK CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi

    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 (AGN/AC 2x2, BT Combo)

  • - WIDI

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    4.0

  • Ethernet

    10/100 Megabit (micro-USB port w/ RJ45 gender)

DESIGN

  • Color

    White

  • Body Material

    Carbon Magnesium

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Narrow Bezel

    Yes

  • One-Hand Open

    Yes

  • Instant Booting

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

PRE-LOADED SOFTWARE

  • Office

    Microsoft Office 2013 (30 Days Trial)

  • Anti-Virus

    McAfee Internet Security (90days Trial)

BATTERY & POWER

  • Battery

    2 Cell (Li-Polymer / 4495mAh / 34.61Wh)

  • Battery Life

    7 Hours (Mobile Mark 2014) / 10.5Hours (Mobile Mark 2007)

  • AC Adapter

    AC 40W

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Dimensions (W x H x D)

    323.9 x 225.4 x 13.4 mm

  • Weight

    980g

ACCESSORIES

  • LAN Gender

    micro-USB port to RJ45 gender

  • Power Adaptor

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

