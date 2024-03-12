We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 14” Core i5 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop (White)
All Spec
PROCESSOR
-
Brand
Intel
-
Type
Core™ i5 6th Generation (Skylake)
-
Speed
i5-6200U (2.30GHz, Turbo up to 2.80GHz, L3 Cache 3MB, 15W)
OPERATION SYSTEM
-
Operation System
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
MEMORY
-
Total Memory
8GB
-
Speed
DDR3L 1600 MHz
STORAGE
-
Type
SSD (Solid-State Drive) SATA3
-
Capacity
256GB
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
IPS LCD
-
Screen Size
14 inch
-
Resolution
FHD(1920 x 1080)
-
Graphics
Intel HD Graphics 520
AUDIO
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker(1.0W x 2)
-
Digital Analog Converter (DAC)
Cirrus Logic DAC (Hi-Fi Audio)
-
Microphone
Build-in
-
Headphone Out
Yes
WEBCAM
-
Webcam
Yes
-
Resolution
HD
INTERFACE
-
HDMI (Standard)
1
-
USB 3.0
2
-
Micro USB
1
-
Micro-SD
Yes
-
Slim Kensington Lock
Yes
NETWORK CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 (AGN/AC 2x2, BT Combo)
-
- WIDI
Yes
-
Bluetooth
4.0
-
Ethernet
10/100 Megabit (micro-USB port w/ RJ45 gender)
DESIGN
-
Color
White
-
Body Material
Carbon Magnesium
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Narrow Bezel
Yes
-
One-Hand Open
Yes
-
Instant Booting
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
PRE-LOADED SOFTWARE
-
Office
Microsoft Office 2013 (30 Days Trial)
-
Anti-Virus
McAfee Internet Security (90days Trial)
BATTERY & POWER
-
Battery
2 Cell (Li-Polymer / 4495mAh / 34.61Wh)
-
Battery Life
7 Hours (Mobile Mark 2014) / 10.5Hours (Mobile Mark 2007)
-
AC Adapter
AC 40W
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Dimensions (W x H x D)
323.9 x 225.4 x 13.4 mm
-
Weight
980g
ACCESSORIES
-
LAN Gender
micro-USB port to RJ45 gender
-
Power Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.