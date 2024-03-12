About Cookies on This Site

LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)

LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)

F-C12085V2B

LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop-GREY

D02_WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop_V6

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection1

AI DD™ motor

Intelligent care with 18% more fabric protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ motor offers the most optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™ Motor ?1

What is AI DD™ motor ?

The AI DD™ motor detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

* When cotton, mixed fabric and easy care programs are selected and in operation.

Washer and Dryer in One1

All in one

Washer and dryer in one

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.

Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you1

All in one

Save time on laundry, plus time for you

With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, you can enjoy the better time for your family without hassle.

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes1

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

* Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

More energy efficiency and less damage

Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage1

3D multi spray with inverter pump

Inverter motor control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump1

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic1

Steam+™

Less wrinkles, more hygienic

LG Steam ™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

30% Less Wrinkles1

30% less wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.

99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% allergen removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by steam.

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space1

Bigger capacity

Bigger capacity in the same space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!

* Images for reference only. Color and Some features in images may vary by model.

More Durable and Hygienic1

More durable and hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless steel lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant1

Design

More visible and elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

ThinQ™

With ThinQ™ app, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Let's operate or monitor your washer from anywhere, anytime.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1015

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    63

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    535

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    5

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

