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LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)
LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)
FV9AE90B2
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*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
* When cotton, mixed fabric and easy care programs are selected and in operation.
* Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
More energy efficiency and less damage
Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage1
3D multi spray with inverter pump
Inverter motor control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump1
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
* Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
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