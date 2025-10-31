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12kg AI DD™ Combo Washing Machine

12kg AI DD™ Combo Washing Machine

FX4A12ES2
Front view of 12kg AI DD™ Combo Washing Machine FX4A12ES2
FX4A12ES2 Front open
FX4A12ES2 front high angle
FX4A12ES2 knob display detail
FX4A12ES2 drum
FX4A12ES2 left
FX4A12ES2 left high angle
FX4A12ES2 right
FX4A12ES2 right high angle
FX4A12ES2 left low angle
FX4A12ES2 Side
FX4A12ES2 back
Front view of 12kg AI DD™ Combo Washing Machine FX4A12ES2
FX4A12ES2 Front open
FX4A12ES2 front high angle
FX4A12ES2 knob display detail
FX4A12ES2 drum
FX4A12ES2 left
FX4A12ES2 left high angle
FX4A12ES2 right
FX4A12ES2 right high angle
FX4A12ES2 left low angle
FX4A12ES2 Side
FX4A12ES2 back

Key Features

  • AI Wash
  • TurboWash™ 360
  • Steam™
  • Microplastic Care
More
A video showing close-up details of LG washing machine, such as inside the drum, and display panel.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Smart and advanced laundry

Image of sensor detects fabric type for precise washing

Smart laundry

Cycles to fit weight and fabric

Image of powerful water flow for thorough cleaning

Fast washing

Fast and powerful wash in just 39 min2)

An enlarged and steamed fabric detail

Deep cleaning

Allergy care with the power of steam3)

Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60%

Microplastic care

Gentle motions reduce friction during washes

AI Wash 1.0

AI-enhanced optimal washing for soft fabrics powered by AI DD™

AI Wash 1.01) optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. It can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.

Video showing LG washer AI wash cycle sensing loads and detecting fabric type

Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60% on a background image representing waves

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

TurboWash™360°

Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

The 3D multi-nozzle system sprays water and detergent in four directions simultaneously, minimizing fabric damage and ensuring a thorough wash in just 39 minutes2).

Steam™

Deep clean with the power of steam

Wear your clothes with confidence, knowing that allergens have been reduced with LG Steam™ 3).

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

All-in-one

Hassle-free laundry, save space

Load, set and go - All-in-one laundry solution that simplifies your routine. Save space with combined washing and drying in a simple unit.

乾衣機轉變為洗烘兩合機，以節省空間

*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Bigger capacity

More laundry at once, more time at rest

Keep the washer size the same while expanding the drum capacity4) to wash more clothes in one go.

Video showing how to add more laundry as the drum inside the washing machine gets bigger

Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60% on a background image representing waves

*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

Experience what a spacious drum can do

Microplastic Care cycle

Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%

The Swing and Tumble motions reduce friction during washing, decreasing microplastic emissions by 60%5).

Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60% on a background image representing waves

Image showing reduction of microplastic emissions by up to 60% on a background image representing waves

*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Smart Pairing™

Working as a team to get laundry clean

Smart Pairing™ uses information from the connected washer to automatically start an intelligent drying cycle.

*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.

*This washer can be paired with LG’s dryer that has Wi-Fi.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

ThinQ™

Easy controls for a simple life

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer and start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Front-load washing machine placed in a modern laundry space

Flat & minimal design

Washing machine tempered glass door

Tempered glass door

Close-up of the washing machine drum with the door open

Hygienic & durable lifters

Washing machine dial and panel

More visible display

*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Turn up the volume. Feel the details.

Spinning sound

A video of starting the wash cycle, with quiet spinning sounds in the background, while sitting and relaxing with a dog.

Image of detergent being placed in automatically dispensed

LG washing machine with LG AI DD emblem

AI to the core, easy laundry

AI Wash6), powered by AI DD™, provides optimal washing based on the laundry type, and can help improve fabric care and reduce energy use for soft fabrics. The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is reliable and quiet. Additionally, our machines are designed for outstanding energy efficiency. Offering long-lasting performance, our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor.

A video of LG washing machine installation guide.

Image of detergent being placed in automatically dispensed

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard washing machine size for an average household?

A.

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. The result may depend on the usage environment.

**Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15).  Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. According to the result, Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a long-lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. According to the result, 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking great. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.

 

*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15) . Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.

*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from various angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve a great balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibers and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mites.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines in good operating condition. Simply shut the door and press start!

Q.

How do I register my product on ThinQ?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Disclaimer

 

 

1)AI Wash 1.0

-Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

 

2)TurboWash™ 360

-Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

-The washing time may extend and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.

 

3)Steam™

-Allergy Care cycle, approved by BAF for the 24-inch LG Steam washing machine, reduces house dust mite allergens.

 

4)Bigger capacity

-Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type) 

-Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

-Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth)

 

5)Microplastic care cycle

-Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.

-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

 

6)AI to the core

-Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent. 

-The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.

-Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).

-Please refer to the user manual for 10-year warranty policy.

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    597 x 850 x 565

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    597 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    71.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence Silver

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    7.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer Dryer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • AI Wash & Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    Yes

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    No

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Rainy Days

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    Yes

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096816622

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