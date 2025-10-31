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12kg AI DD™ Combo Washing Machine
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Smart and advanced laundry
Smart laundry
Cycles to fit weight and fabric
Fast washing
Fast and powerful wash in just 39 min2)
Deep cleaning
Allergy care with the power of steam3)
Microplastic care
Gentle motions reduce friction during washes
AI Wash 1.0
AI-enhanced optimal washing for soft fabrics powered by AI DD™
AI Wash 1.01) optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. It can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
TurboWash™360°
Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes
The 3D multi-nozzle system sprays water and detergent in four directions simultaneously, minimizing fabric damage and ensuring a thorough wash in just 39 minutes2).
Steam™
Deep clean with the power of steam
Wear your clothes with confidence, knowing that allergens have been reduced with LG Steam™ 3).
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
All-in-one
Hassle-free laundry, save space
Load, set and go - All-in-one laundry solution that simplifies your routine. Save space with combined washing and drying in a simple unit.
乾衣機轉變為洗烘兩合機，以節省空間
*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Bigger capacity
More laundry at once, more time at rest
Keep the washer size the same while expanding the drum capacity4) to wash more clothes in one go.
*The images are for illustrative purposes only.
Experience what a spacious drum can do
Microplastic Care cycle
Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%
The Swing and Tumble motions reduce friction during washing, decreasing microplastic emissions by 60%5).
*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Smart Pairing™
Working as a team to get laundry clean
Smart Pairing™ uses information from the connected washer to automatically start an intelligent drying cycle.
*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*This washer can be paired with LG’s dryer that has Wi-Fi.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
ThinQ™
Easy controls for a simple life
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer and start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Turn up the volume. Feel the details.
Spinning sound
FAQ
Q.
What is the standard washing machine size for an average household?
A.
All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
Q.
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
A.
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.
Q.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
A.
Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. The result may depend on the usage environment.
**Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
Q.
How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
A.
LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. According to the result, Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a long-lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.
Q.
What can a smart washing machine do?
A.
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. According to the result, 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking great. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15) . Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
Q.
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
A.
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from various angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve a great balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibers and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mites.
Q.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
A.
The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines in good operating condition. Simply shut the door and press start!
Q.
How do I register my product on ThinQ?
A.
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Disclaimer
1)AI Wash 1.0
-Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.
-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
2)TurboWash™ 360
-Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
-The washing time may extend and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
3)Steam™
-Allergy Care cycle, approved by BAF for the 24-inch LG Steam washing machine, reduces house dust mite allergens.
4)Bigger capacity
-Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)
-Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.
-Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth)
5)Microplastic care cycle
-Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.
-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
6)AI to the core
-Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
-The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.
-Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).
-Please refer to the user manual for 10-year warranty policy.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
597 x 850 x 565
FEATURES - ezDispense
No
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
597 x 850 x 565
Weight (kg)
71.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence Silver
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
7.0
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Centum System
No
Add Item
No
ezDispense
No
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
No
Steam+
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
PROGRAMS
Duvet
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Baby Steam Care
Yes
AI Wash
Yes
AI Wash & Dry
No
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Bed Sheets
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Color Care
No
Cotton+
Yes
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Double Rinse
No
Download Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket
Yes
Dress Shirts
No
Dry Only
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
Intensive 60
No
Jeans
No
Mixed Fabric
No
One Shirt
No
Outdoor
No
Pet Care Wash
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Quick Wash+Dry
Yes
Rainy Days
Yes
Refresh
No
Rinse Only
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
School Uniforms
No
Silent Wash
Yes
Single Garments
No
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
Yes
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
Yes
Towels
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
No
Wash Only
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
No
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
5 Times
Rinse + Spin
No
Rinse+
No
Softener Level
No
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
No
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096816622
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