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WashCombo™ AI 2-in-1 HeatPump Washer Dryer
Complete care, compact design
Space Saving
2-in-1 wash and dry combo
Time Saving
Laundry completed in 150 minutes
Energy Saving
Great energy savings with every load
Fit & Max
Slide-in installation, maximum capacity
Time Saving
Complete wash and dry in 150 min
Load, set and go. In under 150 minutes¹⁾, your clothes will be clean, fresh and dry.
AI Wash™ 2.0
AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD™
AI Wash™ 2.02) optimizes washing motions based on laundry type and customize washing and rinsing according to the soil level of clothes. It helps improve fabric care and energy savings of soft fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
TurboWash™ 360
39 minutes to a faster clean
The 3D multi-nozzle system sprays water and detergent in four directions to reduce fabric damage and complete a wash in just 39 minutes³⁾.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Inside LG's Heat Pump Innovation
LG's Inverter Heat Pump dries clothes efficiently by recycling low-heat air in a closed loop.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Fit & Max
Slide-in installation, maximum capacity
Wash and dry in a single machine with more capacity⁶⁾ and 850mm height for under-sink installation.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Steam+™
Steam out allergens & wrinkles
The Steam+™ ⁷⁾feature uses high-temperature steam to remove dust mites and reduce wrinkles by about 30%, helping keep clothes hygienically maintained and saving ironing time.
Automatic Dispenser
17 loads without refilling
Automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent. The detergent and softener compartments together can be used for up to 17 loads⁸⁾ of detergent.
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Hassle-free maintenance
Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser⁹⁾-it self-cleans so you don't have to.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Scent+
Enjoy fresher fabrics for longer
Your laundry will smell fresher and longer¹⁰⁾ when the softener gets deep into fabrics during the wash cycle.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ¹³⁾ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it’s everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer’s energy usage through the ThinQ¹³⁾ app.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*The product images on the image are shown for illustration purposes only and might differ from the real product.
FAQ
Q.
What is the standard-size LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump?
A.
All LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
Q.
How do I choose the new LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump?
A.
Consider the following when selecting the LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump :
1. Capacity based on your family's size
2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill
3. Washing/Drying programs that fit your needs
4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ™
5. Installation space needed for the LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump
6. Reliability and quality guarantee services
Q.
Does this product require additional vent installation?
A.
LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump is ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump with AI DD™ function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibers and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mites*.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
Q.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
A.
The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your machines to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the appropriate amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep the machines in good operating condition. Simply shut the door and press start!
Q.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
A.
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
Q.
What is a heat pump technology?
A.
Heat Pump moves heat rather than generating it, creating an energy-efficient closed-loop system. It uses low-temperature air to gently dry clothes, while a condenser removes moisture before reheating and recirculating the air.
This continuous cycle ensures energy savings and gentle fabric care.
Washing Machine installation guide
Space Check
Ensure sufficient space for installation
Leave space on all sides for door clearance to ensure the freestanding washing machine fits standard dimensions.
Water Supply Hose
Verify the tap type
Taps may be either threaded or smooth, which determines the type of connector needed for the Washing Machine’s water inlet and drain pipes.
Levelling
Keep level for stability
Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.
1)Time Saving
-Tested by Intertek on October 2025, TurboWash+Dry cycle based on 3kg of actual clothing based on LG Electronics internal testing standards. Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight.
2)AI Wash™ 2.0
-Tested by Intertek on October 2025. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors
-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
-The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
3)TurboWash™ 360
-Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
4)Energy Saving
-Based on LG's internal laboratory test results, compared to the company's existing model (F164X71WSTA), which is a registered model under the European Product Registry for Energy Labeling, the European energy standard, the Energy Efficiency Class A standard has been improved by -10%(Based on a complete cycle), resulting in an energy improvement of approximately 50% compared to the existing model(F164X71WSTA).
-The results may be different depending on the environment
5)Gentle Drying
-Tested by Intertek on October 2025. When comparing the Wool/Hand Wash+Dry course to the Cotton N282Wash+Dry course, the shrinkage performance was compared after the course operation using a test load of 1 kg with actual clothes and wool fabrics, showing an improvement of up to 90%. Results may vary depending on the weight of the laundry, the type of fabric, and/or other factors.
6)Capacity
*Capacity varies depending on the depth and drum capacity(kg).
* Increased capacity than the previous model(F4Y7RYW2W vs. FH4U2VCNW2 *2kg at 565mm(Depth))
7)Steam+™
-The Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
-Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
-The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 9 cycles.
8)Automatic Dispenser
-Wash up to 17 loads when filling both compartments with detergent.
-The default detergent input amount is 45mL.
-The results may be different depending on the environment.
9)Auto Cleaning Condenser
-The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
10)Scent+
-Tested by on February 2024 by Intertek. Cotton cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Cotton cycle without Scent+ option (3.5 kg IEC load)
Activating the 'Scent+' option maintained remaining scent at least 100 % more than deactivating the option when measured 6 hours after washing program.
The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
11)R290
-Global Warming Potential : R290: about 3, R134a: about 1340
12)Microplastic Care Cycle
-Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.
-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
13)ThinQ™
-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.
-To optimize functionality, ensure the product is Wi-Fi connected and registered in the LG ThinQ app.
-To register your home appliances on the LG ThinQ app, you need to have Wi-Fi at home.
-To use the ThinQ™ function, download the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the app instructions.
-Please note LG ThinQ app might not work on some smartphones or may have limited features. Check your phone's specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).
14)AI DD™
-Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
-The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.
-Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
597 x 850 x 565
FEATURES - ezDispense
Yes
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
Add Item
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
ezDispense
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Steam
Yes
Steam+
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
PROGRAMS
Cotton
No
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
AI Wash & Dry
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
No
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Bed Sheets
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Color Care
No
Cotton+
Yes
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
No
Down Jacket
Yes
Dress Shirts
No
Dry Only
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
No
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
Intensive 60
No
Mixed Fabric
No
Outdoor
No
Pet Care Wash
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Rainy Days
No
Refresh
No
Rinse Only
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
School Uniforms
No
Silent Wash
No
Single Garments
No
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
Yes
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
No
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
No
Wash Only
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Add Item
No
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Pre Wash
No
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse+
No
Softener Level
Yes
Steam
No
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
597 x 850 x 565
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
Weight (kg)
87.0
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096773758
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