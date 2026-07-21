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WashCombo™ AI 2-in-1 HeatPump Washer Dryer

WashCombo™ AI 2-in-1 HeatPump Washer Dryer

FX9U12GW2
Front view of WashCombo™ AI 2-in-1 HeatPump Washer Dryer FX9U12GW2
FX9U12GW2 front open
FX9U12GW2 front high angle
FX9U12GW2 knob display detail
FX9U12GW2 drum
FX9U12GW2 left
FX9U12GW2 left high angle
FX9U12GW2 right
FX9U12GW2 right high angle
FX9U12GW2 right low angle
FX9U12GW2 side
FX9U12GW2 back
Front view of WashCombo™ AI 2-in-1 HeatPump Washer Dryer FX9U12GW2
FX9U12GW2 front open
FX9U12GW2 front high angle
FX9U12GW2 knob display detail
FX9U12GW2 drum
FX9U12GW2 left
FX9U12GW2 left high angle
FX9U12GW2 right
FX9U12GW2 right high angle
FX9U12GW2 right low angle
FX9U12GW2 side
FX9U12GW2 back

Key Features

  • 2-in-1 WashCombo™
  • Space Saving
  • Time Saving
  • Energy Saving
  • Fit & Max
More
LG white front load washer dryer is placed beside a matching dryer under shelves stocked with laundry supplies.

Complete care, compact design

LG white front load washer dryer is placed on the left, with an illustrated outline of a dryer shown on the right to indicate pairing configuration.

Space Saving

2-in-1 wash and dry combo

White shirt is placed in the centre with a red arrow behind it symbolising the passage of time.

Time Saving

Laundry completed in 150 minutes

LG white front load washer dryer displays a green energy graphic with a lightning symbol inside the drum

Energy Saving

Great energy savings with every load

LG white front load washer dryer(F4X9EUP25M) shows a transparent drum with five arrows illustrating the large drum capacity.

Fit & Max

Slide-in installation, maximum capacity

Time Saving

Complete wash and dry in 150 min

Load, set and go. In under 150 minutes¹⁾, your clothes will be clean, fresh and dry.

AI Wash™ 2.0

AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD™

AI Wash™ 2.02) optimizes washing motions based on laundry type and customize washing and rinsing according to the soil level of clothes. It helps improve fabric care and energy savings of soft fabrics.

LG white front load washer dryer is placed beside a brown-beige storage cabinet

LG white washer dryer stands against a white wall with an A energy label, graph, and plants on the right side.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

TurboWash™ 360

39 minutes to a faster clean

The 3D multi-nozzle system sprays water and detergent in four directions to reduce fabric damage and complete a wash in just 39 minutes³⁾.

White shirt is being washed with five jet sprays directed at the centre to illustrate powerful cleaning performance.

White shirt is being washed with five jet sprays directed at the centre to illustrate powerful cleaning performance.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Inside LG's Heat Pump Innovation

LG's Inverter Heat Pump dries clothes efficiently by recycling low-heat air in a closed loop.

Animation showing clothes tumbling in a dryer while air circulates through the heat pump system inside the unit.

Animation showing clothes tumbling in a dryer while air circulates through the heat pump system inside the unit.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Energy Saving

Enjoy great energy savings

LG’s Inverter HeatPump™ technology delivers great energy efficiency⁴⁾.

Gentle Breeze Drying

Keep softness with gentle care

Low temperature and balanced drying with algorithm optimization deliver gentle care⁵⁾ for your most delicate clothes.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Fit & Max

Slide-in installation, maximum capacity

Wash and dry in a single machine with more capacity⁶⁾ and 850mm height for under-sink installation.

LG white washer dryer fitted snugly into the center of beige cabinetry

White shirt is being washed with five jet sprays directed at the centre to illustrate powerful cleaning performance.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Steam+™

Steam out allergens & wrinkles

The Steam+™ ⁷⁾feature uses high-temperature steam to remove dust mites and reduce wrinkles by about 30%, helping keep clothes hygienically maintained and saving ironing time.

Automatic Dispenser

17 loads without refilling

Automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent. The detergent and softener compartments together can be used for up to 17 loads⁸⁾ of detergent.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Hassle-free maintenance

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser⁹⁾-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Scent+

Enjoy fresher fabrics for longer

Your laundry will smell fresher and longer¹⁰⁾ when the softener gets deep into fabrics during the wash cycle.

LG white front load washer dryer is in front of a mother and baby smelling a clean white towel together.

LG white front load washer dryer is in front of a mother and baby smelling a clean white towel together.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

R290

Natural refrigerant

R290¹¹⁾ refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential compared to R134a refrigerant.

Microplastic Care Cycle

Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%

Through the Swing and Tumble motions, friction during washing is reduced and emit 60%¹²⁾ fewer microplastics.

ThinQ™  

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ¹³⁾ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button. 

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it’s everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer’s energy usage through the ThinQ¹³⁾ app.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*The product images on the image are shown for illustration purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG white front load washer dryer is placed under sunlight from the left, with a few plants visible on the right.

Flat & minimal design

LG white front load washer dryer is shown from a slight side angle.

Tempered glass door

LG white front load washer dryer shows a close-up of the control panel displaying the TurboWash+Dry course on the screen.

Easy control

LG white front load washer dryer has its door wide open, revealing the inner drum.

Spacious drum

LG AI DD logo is displayed on the right against a black and purple gradient background.

LG AI DD logo is displayed on the right against a black and purple gradient background.

AI to the core,
easy laundry

AI Wash, powered by AI DD™ ¹⁴⁾, provides optimal washing based on the laundry type, and can help improve fabric care and reduce energy use for soft fabrics. The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is reliable and quiet. Additionally, our machines are designed for outstanding energy efficiency.

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard-size LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump?

A.

All LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

How do I choose the new LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump?

A.

Consider the following when selecting the LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump : 
1. Capacity based on your family's size
2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill
3. Washing/Drying programs that fit your needs
4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ™
5. Installation space needed for the LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump
6. Reliability and quality guarantee services

Q.

Does this product require additional vent installation?

A.

LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump is ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Wash & Dry with Heat Pump with AI DD™ function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibers and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mites*.


*The Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your machines to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the appropriate amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep the machines in good operating condition. Simply shut the door and press start!

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.


2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

What is a heat pump technology?

A.

Heat Pump moves heat rather than generating it, creating an energy-efficient closed-loop system. It uses low-temperature air to gently dry clothes, while a condenser removes moisture before reheating and recirculating the air. 

This continuous cycle ensures energy savings and gentle fabric care.

Washing Machine installation guide

Space Check

Ensure sufficient space for installation

Leave space on all sides for door clearance to ensure the freestanding washing machine fits standard dimensions.

Water Supply Hose

Verify the tap type

Taps may be either threaded or smooth, which determines the type of connector needed for the Washing Machine’s water inlet and drain pipes.

Levelling

Keep level for stability

Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

1)Time Saving

-Tested by Intertek on October 2025, TurboWash+Dry cycle based on 3kg of actual clothing based on LG Electronics internal testing standards. Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight.

 

2)AI Wash™ 2.0

-Tested by Intertek on October 2025. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

-The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

 

3)TurboWash™ 360

-Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

 

4)Energy Saving

-Based on LG's internal laboratory test results, compared to the company's existing model (F164X71WSTA), which is a registered model under the European Product Registry for Energy Labeling, the European energy standard, the Energy Efficiency Class A standard has been improved by -10%(Based on a complete cycle), resulting in an energy improvement of approximately 50% compared to the existing model(F164X71WSTA).

-The results may be different depending on the environment

 

5)Gentle Drying

-Tested by Intertek on October 2025. When comparing the Wool/Hand Wash+Dry course to the Cotton N282Wash+Dry course, the shrinkage performance was compared after the course operation using a test load of 1 kg with actual clothes and wool fabrics, showing an improvement of up to 90%. Results may vary depending on the weight of the laundry, the type of fabric, and/or other factors.

 

6)Capacity

*Capacity varies depending on the depth and drum capacity(kg).

* Increased capacity than the previous model(F4Y7RYW2W vs. FH4U2VCNW2 *2kg at 565mm(Depth))

 

7)Steam+™

-The Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

-Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.

-The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 9 cycles.

 

8)Automatic Dispenser

-Wash up to 17 loads when filling both compartments with detergent.

-The default detergent input amount is 45mL.

-The results may be different depending on the environment.

 

9)Auto Cleaning Condenser

-The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

 

10)Scent+

-Tested by on February 2024 by Intertek. Cotton cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Cotton cycle without Scent+ option (3.5 kg IEC load)

Activating the 'Scent+' option maintained remaining scent at least 100 % more than deactivating the option when measured 6 hours after washing program.

The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

 

11)R290

-Global Warming Potential : R290: about 3, R134a: about 1340

 

12)Microplastic Care Cycle

-Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.

-The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

 

13)ThinQ™

-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.

-To optimize functionality, ensure the product is Wi-Fi connected and registered in the LG ThinQ app.

-To register your home appliances on the LG ThinQ app, you need to have Wi-Fi at home.

-To use the ThinQ™ function, download the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the app instructions.

-Please note LG ThinQ app might not work on some smartphones or may have limited features. Check your phone's specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).

 

14)AI DD™

-Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

-The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.

-Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).

Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    597 x 850 x 565

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White (Glossy)

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    No

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • AI Wash & Dry

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Down Jacket

    Yes

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    Yes

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    597 x 850 x 565

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

  • Weight (kg)

    87.0

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096773758

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