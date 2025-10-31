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10KG AI DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Clothing-friendly laundry performance
Energy savings
Efficient drying technology
AI dry
Efficiently optimizes drying
Fast drying
Totally dry laundry in 81 minutes
Easy maintenance
Self-cleaning condenser
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012
*Set programme at 'Eco' cycle + Cupboard + Efficiency (Full & Half Load) for test in accordance in conformity with EN 61121 and Regulation 932/2012.
AI DUAL Inverter™
AI to the core, optimal drying
AI Dry™, powered by AI DUAL Inverter™, optimizes drying by fabric type and load size, which can help save energy and time with soft fabrics. The dual cylinders increase overall efficiency for drying performance. Additionally, low-temperature drying with heat pump technology can reduce shrinkage. The two cylinders inside the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ rotate in opposite directions to balance and reduce vibrations during drying. Feel extra confident with 10-year warranties on the DUAL Inverter Compressor and the Inverter Motor.
*Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Intertek in July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Dry cycle showed a reduction in drying time and a decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.). (Based on AI Dry representative model: RH90X75V3N. Results may vary depending on models, loads, and environment.) Not all situations are eligible for savings. Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].
*Tested by Intertek on August 2024, Cotton cycle of LG Heatpump dryer compared to Dry Only of LG Conventional heater washer-dryer based on 3kg of IEC loads with 60% initial moisture content (RH90X75V3N vs F4Y7RRPYW).
*The 10-year warranty is on the Dual Inverter Compressor and Inverter Motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on the country or region.
*Noise level: 62dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 392/2012 (RH90X75V3N).
AI Dry™
AI-enhanced optimal drying
AI Dry optimizes drying by fabric type and load size, which can help save energy and time for efficient results with soft fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek in July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Dry cycle showed a reduction in drying time and a decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (RH90X75V3N). Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected].
TurboDry
Drying done in just 81 minutes
Enjoy 81-minute drying, powered by the DUAL Inverter Compressor.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2024, TurboDry cycle based on 5kg of loads (Blended shirt, 100% poly T-shirt, 100% cotton T-shirt) with 33% initial moisture content at a temperature condition of 23℃. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Allergy Care
Clothes get a deep clean, reducing the risk of allergies
Rest easy, knowing that Allergy Care reduces the live dust mites that can cause allergies.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces allergens such as house dust mites.
Cycle Optimization
Cycles tailored to usage habits
Frequently used cycles are stored along with 13 default cycles, customized to users' individual drying habits.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Auto-cleaning Condenser
No manual cleaning required for the condenser
Automatically washes our the condenser giving you more time for other tasks.
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operation environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto-cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Pairing™
Wash and dry in sync
With Smart pairing, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible cycle, making it a great laundry hack.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
LG ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
With LG ThinQ™, users can remotely access laundry and download new cycles though Wi-Fi-enabled devices.
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to connect with your dryer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or lager tasks, conveniently monitor your dryer's energy usage through the LG ThinQ™ app.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
Sleek design built for your needs
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
FAQ
Q.
How do I choose a new dryer?
A.
Consider the following when selecting a dryer :
1. Capacity based on your family's size
2. Energy efficiency for your electricity bill
3. Drying programs that fit your needs
4. Smart functions and applications such as LG ThinQ
5. Installation space needed for the dryer
6. Reliability and quality guarantee services
Q.
Does this product require additional vent installation?
A.
LG dryers are ventless and able to be used anywhere without space constraints.
Q.
What do I need to know before stacking my washer and dryer?
A.
Consider the following factors to make sure your stacked washer and dryer are safe, reliable, and easy to use.
1. Compatibility: First, make sure the washer and dryer models are compatible with each other. LG dryers should only be put on LG drum washers. (Washer depth options: 565, 615 mm)
2. Installation space: Check the size of the space to install the washer and dryer in series. Also, make sure you have enough space to open the washer and dryer doors.
3. Expert installation: The dryer can be securely attached to the LG washer using a stacking kit. Only qualified service personnel may stack and the check that the dryer is installed correctly.
Q.
What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?
A.
Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.
Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.
1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.
2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.
3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.
Q.
Which clothes should not go in the dryer?
A.
Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.
Do not dry the following items:
- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets
- Heat-sensitive clothing
Q.
How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?
A.
The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.
1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.
2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.
Key Specs
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color
White
CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x660
FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
FEATURES - Reversible Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x660
Weight (kg)
55.0
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1140
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
No
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Inverter Motor
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Inverter DirectDrive
No
Reversible Door
No
LoadSense
Yes
Sensor Dry
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
TrueSteam
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
PROGRAMS
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
Bedding Refresh
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Down Jacket Refresh
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Rack Dry
Yes
Towels
Yes
Warm Air
Yes
Wool
Yes
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
Air Dry (Cool Air)
No
AI Dry
Yes
Bulky Item
No
Delicates
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Jeans
No
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
Quick 30
Yes
Quick 40
No
Quick Dry
No
Refresh
No
Skin Care
No
Steam Hygiene
No
Steam Refresh
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Anti Crease
Yes
Condenser Care
Yes
Dry Level
3 Levels
Rack Dry
No
Wi-Fi
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Steam
No
Drum Care
No
Dry Time
Yes
Favourite
No
Less Time
No
More Time
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096671528
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