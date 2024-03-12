We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9KG Dryer - WF-D90PW (Made in Korea)
All Spec
GENERAL SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load Dryer
-
Drying Type
Condensing
-
EU Energy Efficiency Class
B
-
Motor
Induction Motor
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
9
-
Dimension (W*H*D, mm)
600x850x590
-
Door Dimension (mm)
350
-
Door Opening Angle
120
BODY
-
Color
White
-
Control Panel
LED
DRYER FEATURES
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Timed Dry
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Clean Filter
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Drying Level
5 Levels
-
Time Delay (hour)
3~19
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Water Resistant PCB
Yes
DRYER PROGRAM
-
Bulky Items
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Mixed Fabrics
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Dry Level
Iron/Light/Cupboard/Very/Extra
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.