9KG Dryer (Made in Korea)
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Type
Front Load
-
Drying Type
Condenser
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
9
-
Dimension WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 640
-
Weight (KG)
45
-
Stacking
Yes^
APPEARANCE
-
Color
White
-
LED Control Panel
Touch LED
FEATURE
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Temperature and Moisture Sensor
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3~19
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Spin Speed Adjust
Yes
-
Clean Filter Alert
Yes
-
Empty Water Tank Alert
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Buzzer
Yes
-
Water Resistant PCB
Yes
STANDARD PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Mixed Fabrics
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Bulky Item
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
SPECIAL PROGRAM
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Skin care
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
TIME DRY PROGRAM
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Warm
Yes
DRY LEVEL
-
Iron
Yes
-
Light
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Very
Yes
-
Extra
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Smart App (Android)
LG Smart Laundry
-
- NFC Tag On (Additional Wash Program)
Yes
-
- Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
NOTE
-
^
Only applicable on Specify LG Washing Machine only.
