9KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea)
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Dry Technology
Heap Pump
-
Compressor
Dual Inverter Compressor
-
Motor
BLDC Motor
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
DESIGN
-
Body Color
White
-
Door
Tempered Glass
BASIC
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Temperature and Moisture Sensor
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid™
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Dual
-
Dual-Way Spin
Yes
-
Drain Type
Hose(Stacking) / Water Tank
-
Reverse Door
Optional
-
Stacking Installation with LG Washer
Specify Model
CONTROL
-
Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
LED
-
Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Clean Filter Alert
Yes
-
Empty Water Tank Alert
Yes
-
Error Alert
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
-
General
Cotton, Towels, Shirts, Wool, Sportwear & Duvet
-
Caring
Allergy Care
-
Special
Speed 30, Bedding Refresh, Down Jacket Refresh, Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm Air & Download Cycle
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Time Delay (Hour)
3-19
-
Adjust Dry Time
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Auto / Manual
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
DRY OPTION
-
Dry Mode
Energy, Normal & Time
-
Dry Level
Iron, Cupboard & Extra
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
600 × 850 x 690
-
Weight (kg)
58
