9KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea)

WF-DT90VW

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
Drying Capacity 9 kg
DIMENSION (MM)
600 × 850 x 690
Warranty
2-year Full machine
Key Features
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Technology

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • Dry Technology

    Heap Pump

  • Compressor

    Dual Inverter Compressor

  • Motor

    BLDC Motor

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door

    Tempered Glass

BASIC

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Temperature and Moisture Sensor

    Yes

  • Eco Hybrid™

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Dual

  • Dual-Way Spin

    Yes

  • Drain Type

    Hose(Stacking) / Water Tank

  • Reverse Door

    Optional

  • Stacking Installation with LG Washer

    Specify Model

CONTROL

  • Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Clean Filter Alert

    Yes

  • Empty Water Tank Alert

    Yes

  • Error Alert

    Yes

WASH PROGRAM

  • General

    Cotton, Towels, Shirts, Wool, Sportwear & Duvet

  • Caring

    Allergy Care

  • Special

    Speed 30, Bedding Refresh, Down Jacket Refresh, Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm Air & Download Cycle

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Time Delay (Hour)

    3-19

  • Adjust Dry Time

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Auto / Manual

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

DRY OPTION

  • Dry Mode

    Energy, Normal & Time

  • Dry Level

    Iron, Cupboard & Extra

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    600 × 850 x 690

  • Weight (kg)

    58

