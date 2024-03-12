About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins)

F-12085V3V

LG Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins)

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension
Capacity
Washing Capacity 8.5 kg, 1200 rpm
DIMENSION (MM)
600 × 850 × 475 / D’: 535, D”: 1015
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor*
Key Features
TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins, Steam+™ Allergy Care

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • AI DD™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes

  • Steam™

    Steam+

  • Turbowash

    59 Min

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    VCM

  • Door

    Tempered Glass

BASIC

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.5

  • Spin speed

    1200/1000/800/
    600/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/30/
    40/60/95℃

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

CONTROL

  • Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Alarm

    Yes

WASH PROGRAM

  • General

    Cotton, Cotton+, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care

  • Caring

    Allergy Care

  • Special

    TurboWash 59, Speed14, Hand / Wool, Delicates, Sportswear, Duvet, Silent Wash, Download Cycle

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Download Cycle Default

  • Time Delay(Delay End)

    3-19 hrs

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Rinse Option

    Rinse+

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Depth from back cover to door (D’) (mm)

    535

  • Depth from back over to opened door (D”) (mm)

    1015

  • Weight (kg)

    60

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Motor

    This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Our Picks for You 