8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

  • (From 1-31 May) Free Gift : Supermarket e-Vouchers (Valued : $200)

8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

FMKS80V4

8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

Front view

LESS VIBRATION,LESS NOISE with Inverter DD

LESS VIBRATION,LESS NOISE with Inverter DD

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor is directly attached to the drum without using a belt or pulley. Lesser mechanical parts ensures less energy dissipation which enhances the washing performance, ensures low noise & vibration, more durability and energy saving.

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Baby Care

Wash Away 99.99% Bacteria with LG Washer

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.99% of Bacteria is removed
with LG Baby Care ( 95℃) Cycle.

Wash Away 99.99% Bacteria with LG Washer

*Reduces 99.99% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) tested by Intertek with Baby Care ( 95℃) cycle.

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6motion DD

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6motion DD

6 Motion DD technology provides optimized motion combinations for each fabric type.
So it delivers powerful washing performance with less damage.

Easily Maintain

Easily Maintain & Keep Fresh

TubClean Cycle is designed for easy, periodic maintenance to keep your washer fresh. The cycle uses water jets and intense heat (up to 65 degrees) to sterilize the tub and help keep your high-performing washer in tip-top condition.

* The picture above is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.

Pause & Add Items1

Pause & Add Items

If you miss to put laundry during washing, just press "Pause" and add any laundry from small socks to big jacket. Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Speed14 whichever you selected, door can be opened* immediately(about 3 sec)** during washing.

* The result is based on 20ea of towel(Iea-=100g)condition. Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released . If water temperature is higher than 40°C, door lock i not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3seconds.
***The picture above is for reference only, the real object should be considered as final.

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 550 x 850

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1005

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 550 x 850

  • Weight (kg)

    60.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    600

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Silver

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    No

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton+

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed 14

    No

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084174031

