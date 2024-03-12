We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Wash Away 99.99% Bacteria with LG Washer
with LG Baby Care ( 95℃) Cycle.
Wash Away 99.99% Bacteria with LG Washer
* The picture above is for reference only. The real object should be considered as final.
* The result is based on 20ea of towel(Iea-=100g)condition. Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released . If water temperature is higher than 40°C, door lock i not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3seconds.
***The picture above is for reference only, the real object should be considered as final.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 550 x 850
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1005
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 550 x 850
-
Weight (kg)
60.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
600
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Silver
-
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
No
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
No
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
No
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton+
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed 14
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
No
-
Softener Level
Yes
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084174031
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
FMKS80V4
8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine
-
(From 1-31 May) Free Gift : Supermarket e-Vouchers (Valued : $200)