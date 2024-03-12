About Cookies on This Site

8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine

LESS VIBRATION,LESS NOISE with Inverter DD

LESS VIBRATION,LESS NOISE with Inverter DD

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor is directly attached to the drum without using a belt or pulley. Lesser mechanical parts ensures less energy dissipation which enhances the washing performance, ensures low noise & vibration, more durability and energy saving.
Baby Care

Wash Away 99.99% Bacteria with LG Washer

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.99% of Bacteria is removed
with LG Baby Care ( 95℃) Cycle.

Wash Away 99.99% Bacteria with LG Washer

*Reduces 99.99% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) tested by Intertek with Baby Care ( 95℃) cycle.
OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6motion DD

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6motion DD

6 Motion DD technology provides optimized motion combinations for each fabric type.
So it delivers powerful washing performance with less damage.
WF-XXXXXXX_6-Motion-DD-Video13102017
Easily Maintain

Easily Maintain & Keep Fresh

TubClean Cycle is designed for easy, periodic maintenance to keep your washer fresh. The cycle uses water jets and intense heat (up to 65 degrees) to sterilize the tub and help keep your high-performing washer in tip-top condition.

Pause & Add Items

If you miss to put laundry during washing, just press "Pause" and add any laundry from small socks to big jacket. Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Speed14 whichever you selected, door can be opened* immediately(about 3 sec)** during washing.

Join us!

Join us! See details

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1005

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Weight (kg)

    60

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    600

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

