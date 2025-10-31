We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
* When Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care programs are selected and in operation.
Soft white towels and plush toys in a washing machine drum with steam, highlighting the gentle cleaning feature.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
597 x 850 x 475
FEATURES - ezDispense
No
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
597 x 850 x 475
Weight (kg)
60.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Centum System
No
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense
No
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
No
Steam+
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
No
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
PROGRAMS
Duvet
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Baby Steam Care
Yes
AI Wash
No
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Bed Sheets
No
Cold Wash
Yes
Color Care
Yes
Cotton+
Yes
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Double Rinse
No
Download Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket
No
Dress Shirts
No
Dry Only
No
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene (Sanitary)
Yes
Intensive 60
No
Jeans
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
One Shirt
No
Outdoor
No
Pet Care Wash
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
Quick 30
Yes
Quick Wash
Yes
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Rainy Days
Yes
Refresh
No
Rinse Only
No
Rinse+Spin
No
School Uniforms
No
Silent Wash
Yes
Single Garments
Yes
Skin Care
Yes
Sleeve Hems and Collars
Yes
Small Load
Yes
Smart Rinse
No
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
No
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
Yes
Wash Only
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse
No
Rinse + Spin
No
Rinse+
Yes
Softener Level
No
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
No
Wash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096650219
