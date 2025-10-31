About Cookies on This Site

LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine

LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine

FV5SE90W2
Front view of LG FV5SE90W2
FV5SE90W2 front open
FV5SE90W2 detail2
FV5SE90W2 drum
FV5SE90W2 detail4
FV5SE90W2 detail1
FV5SE90W2 top drawer open
FV5SE90W2 top persppective1
FV5SE90W2 top
FV5SE90W2 left
FV5SE90W2 right open
FV5SE90W2 right
FV5SE90W2 right perspective
FV5SE90W2 side
FV5SE90W2 back
Key Features

  • AI DD™ Motor Washing Motion Optimization
  • Steam™ Allergy Care
  • New Design with Bigger Capacity in Same Size
  • ThinQ™
More
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection3

AI DD™ Motor

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ Motor offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™ Motor?1

What is AI DD™ Motor?

The AI DD™ Motor detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

* When Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care programs are selected and in operation.

More Hygienic3

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

Soft white towels and plush toys in a washing machine drum with steam, highlighting the gentle cleaning feature.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.

99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space 3
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!

*Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.

More Durable and Hygienic3

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless steel lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

LG washing machine with a digital display showing 1:88 on the left and a sleek metal knob on the right with various settings.
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
ThinQ™1

ThinQ™1

ThinQ™

With ThinQ™ app, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Let's operate or monitor your washer from anywhere, anytime.
Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    597 x 850 x 475

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    597 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    60.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    535

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1015

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    Yes

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    Yes

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096650219

