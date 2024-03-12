We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6 kg Front Loading 2 in 1 Washing Machine (10 Year Warranty for Direct Drive Motor)
All Spec
GENERAL SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
Motor
Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
6
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
3
-
Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)
1200/1100/1000/800/600/400
-
Variable Temperature (oC)
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Door Dimension (mm)
350
-
Energy Efficiency Class / Washing Performance
A/A
-
Control Panel
LED
-
Door Opening Angle
130
-
Body Color
White
FEATURES
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System / Jet Spray
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Color Wash
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Duvet / Bed Cover
Yes
-
Intensive 60
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Net (W*H*D, mm)
600*850*450
-
With Pipe and Door (W*H*D, mm)
600*850*500
-
Weight (kg)
62
