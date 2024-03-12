We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8KG 1200rpm Washing Machine
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Washing Machine Type
Front Load
-
HK Energy Level
1
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
8
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
-
-
Variable Spin Speeds (rpm)
1200/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
Cold/ 20/ 40/ 60/ 95
-
Dimension WxHxD, (mm)
600 x 850 x 550*(600#)
-
Height After Top Panel Replacement (mm)
825
-
Door Dimension (mm)
300
-
Door Opening Angle
180°
APPEARANCE
-
Color
White
-
LED Control Panel
LED
FEATURE
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
TurboWash™
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19
-
Medic Rinse
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Anti-bacterical Gasket
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large / Cotton+
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Skin Care
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Intensive 60
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
LG Smart Laundry & DW App
Yes
-
- Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
NOTE
-
*
Depth from front panel to inlet hose at the back (exclude door and button)
-
#
Depth from front door to inlet hose at the back (include door and button)
