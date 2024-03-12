We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6kg Top Loading Washing machine (10-year warranty for Direct Drive Motor)
All Spec
GENERAL SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Top Load
-
HK Energy Level
1
-
Motor
Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
6
-
Dimension (W*D*H, mm)
540*540*910
BODY
-
Color
White
-
Control Panel
LED
FEATURES
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System / Jet Spray
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-48
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Fuzzy
Yes
-
Strong Wash
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Smart Clean
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
