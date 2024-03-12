About Cookies on This Site

Styler (Mirror Black)

S3MFC

Styler (Mirror Black)

LG styler is made for a healthier life

Throughout the day, the clothes you wear can pick up harmful dust, bacteria, and allergens. Sanitizing clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day. Keep your clothes clean and hygienic with LG styler.

Refresh clothes in the comfort of your home

Unpleasant smells, harmful pollutants, dripping wet, wrinkles, seasonal clothes and even difficult to clean items. Effortlessly remove them quickly and effectively at your home.

Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home1

LG patented technology

Moving hanger x TrueSteam™ clothing care

The moving hanger simulates the hand waving for clothes, throwing away the dust with 200 swings per minute, while it can create more space for TrueSteam™ in contacting with the clothes. It can kill 99.9% of bacteria*, viruses*, dust mites and allergens, as well as reduce odors and wrinkles in your clothes. TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives. Low temperature drying system dries clothing faster than air drying, preventing shrinking and damage caused by heat.

Moving Hanger x TrueSteam™ Clothing Care1

*Include Influenza, Coronavirus and bacteria, E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and mold, etc.

Refresh

Shake off wrinkles and odors

Care for suits, dresses, sweaters and more with the touch of a button, so you and your clothes will always look at your best. Shake off ODORS, leaving your clothes as fresh as a daisy!

Sanitize

Efficiently reduce 99.9% allergens and bacteria

The healthy way to treat your clothes! TrueSteam™ eliminates influenza and coronavirus, and reduces up to 99.9% allergens and bacteria. Easily sanitize fabrics and items that are difficult or impossible to wash. TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives.

Tested by intertek

 

Kills 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa and K. pneumoniae) with Sanitary - Normal program.

BAF approved

 

Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to live house dust mite, bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus), and viruses (Influenza A [Human H3N2], Influenza A [Pandemic H1N1], hCoV-229E, PEV, IBRV, ICHV, PEDV, and MHV).

Gentle dry

Prevent shrinkage and damage

Heat-Pump Technology - Gently dry clothes that require special care without worrying about shrinkage or damage. No more dampness or accidental damage - only fresh, clean clothes as they were meant to be!

Pants press

Perfectly crease pants

With pants crease care, it keeps pant creases looking crisp while reducing general wrinkling. Quick and easy care for your pants.

ThinQ™

ThinQ™ app lets you operate or monitor precious garments from anywhere, anytime. You can use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles.

ThinQ™ 1

Cycle download

Cycle Download1

DIMENSIONS

Styler_Dimension
Capacity
Clothes x3 Pants x1
DIMENSION (MM)
445 x 1850 x 585
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Inverter Compressor*
Key Features
Patented Technology: Moving Hanger x TrueSteam™ Clothing Care

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    -

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    445 x 1850 x 585

  • Weight (kg)

    78

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Color

    -

  • Door Type(Material)

    -

  • Body Color

    Mirror Black

CAPACITY

  • Capacity

    Clothes x3 Pants x1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    -

  • Display Type

    Touch Panel

  • Figure Indicator

    -

FEATURES

  • Aroma Kit

    -

  • DEHUMIDIFICATION

    -

  • Drying Type

    Normal, Rain

  • End of Cycle Signal

    -

  • Fill Water Indicator

    -

  • Interior Light

    Yes

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    -

  • Moving Hanger

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    -

  • Pants Crease Care

    -

  • Versatile Shelf

    -

  • Reversible Door

    Yes (Charged Service)

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • [STL]Downloaded Cycle

    -

  • [STL]Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    -

  • [STL]Gentle Dry - Normal

    -

  • [STL]Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    -

  • [STL]Gentle Dry - Time Dry

    -

  • Refresh - Heavy

    Yes

  • Refresh - Light

    Yes

  • Refresh - Normal

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • [STL]Sanitary - Kid's Item

    -

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Yes

  • [STL]Special Care - Pants Crease

    -

  • Special Care - School Uniform

    -

  • Special Care - Sportswear

    Yes

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    Yes

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay Start

    -

  • Night Care

    -

  • Child Lock

    -

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    -

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

    -

  • Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

    -

  • Drip Tray (Qty)

    -

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    1

  • Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

    -

  • Regular Hanger (Qty)

    2

  • Shelf (Qty)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    -

