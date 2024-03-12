We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free gifts:: Kids Hanger, Knit Hanger, & Aroma Kit (1 of each)
Gifts will be delivered with the order. Terns and Conditions.
Styler (Mirror Black)
LG styler is made for a healthier life
Throughout the day, the clothes you wear can pick up harmful dust, bacteria, and allergens. Sanitizing clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day. Keep your clothes clean and hygienic with LG styler.
Refresh clothes in the comfort of your home
LG patented technology
Moving hanger x TrueSteam™ clothing care
ThinQ™
Cycle download
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445 x 1850 x 585
Weight (kg)
78
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Color
Door Type(Material)
Body Color
Mirror Black
CAPACITY
Capacity
Clothes x3 Pants x1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
Display Type
Touch Panel
Figure Indicator
FEATURES
Aroma Kit
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Drying Type
Normal, Rain
End of Cycle Signal
Fill Water Indicator
Interior Light
Yes
Max RPM of Moving Hanger
Moving Hanger
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Pants Crease Care
Versatile Shelf
Reversible Door
Yes (Charged Service)
TrueSteam
Yes
PROGRAMS
[STL]Downloaded Cycle
[STL]Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
[STL]Gentle Dry - Normal
[STL]Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
[STL]Gentle Dry - Time Dry
Refresh - Heavy
Yes
Refresh - Light
Yes
Refresh - Normal
Yes
Sanitary - Bedding
Yes
Sanitary - Fine Dust
Yes
Sanitary - Heavy Duty
Yes
[STL]Sanitary - Kid's Item
Sanitary - Normal
Yes
[STL]Special Care - Pants Crease
Special Care - School Uniform
Special Care - Sportswear
Yes
Special Care - Suits/Coats
Yes
Special Care - Wool/Knit
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Delay Start
Night Care
Child Lock
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
Drip Tray (Qty)
Pants Hanger (Qty)
1
Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)
Regular Hanger (Qty)
2
Shelf (Qty)
1
BAR CODE
Bar Code
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
S3MFC
Find Online
