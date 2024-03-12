We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Styler (Snow White)
LG Styler is Made for a Healthier Life
Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home
Refresh Clothes in the Comfort of Your Home1
Moving Hanger x TrueSteam™ Clothing Care
Moving Hanger x TrueSteam™ Clothing Care1
ThinQ™
ThinQ™ 1
Cycle Download
Cycle Download1
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Color
Snow White
-
LED Control Panel
Touch Panel
-
Dimensions (CM)
44.5 x 185 x 58.5 CM
-
Weight
78kg
-
Capacity
Clothes x3 Pants x1
-
Reversible Door
Yes (Charged Service)
FEATURES
-
TrueSteam®
Yes
-
Heat-Pump Technology
Yes
-
Moving Hanger
Yes
-
LED Light
Yes
SMART HOME APPLIANCE
-
ThinQ™ Application
LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS
-
Download Extra Care Mode
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
FEATURE
-
Refresh
Light, Normal, Heavy
-
Special Care
Wool/Kint, Suits/Coats, Spotrs Wear
-
Sanitary
Normal, Bedding, Fine Dust, Heavy Duty
-
Gentle Dry
Normal, Rain
ACCESSORIES
-
Hangers
2 Pics
-
Pants Hanger
1 Pic
-
Shelf
1 Pic
WARRANTY
-
Whole Unit
2 Years Warranty
-
Compressor
10 Years Warranty
NOTE
-
1
Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.
*NOTE
-
10 years warranty on Compressor
This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.