11KG 650rpm Top Load Washing Machine

Smart laundry solutions
AI DD™
Cycles to fit weight and fabric
TurboDrum™
Give your laundry a turbo boost
TrueBalance™
Enjoy laundry without the loud
AI DD™
AI-powered fabric care
AI Inverter Direct Drive technology offers intelligent fabric care, tailored to fit your fabrics and made to last.
*Tested by LG Lab on June 2024. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T12H3SNKT2 and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
6 Motion™
A versatile way to wash
6 Motion™ powered by LG Inverter Direct Drive motor creates 6 kinds of motion to determine fabric washing in each cycles.
Up motion
A normal washing motion that moves the fabric to upward
Swing motion
A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics
Rotating motion
Untangles the fabric and washes it clean
Rubbing motion
Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum
Power motion
Wash with the stronger and faster movement of the Agitator
Compressing motion
A high speed spin motion
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Select the 9kg 4th water level 'TurboWash(Turbo Shot)' to finish the wash in 29 minutes (If TurboWash(Turbo Shot) is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboWash(TurboShot)' to finish the wash in: 29 minutes (If (TurboWash(Turbo Shot) is not selected, 66 minutes)
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 29±5% minutes.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Allergy Care
Removes 99.9% of allergens such as pollen, dust mites, pet allergen by 60℃ water warm
TurboDrum™
A deep but gentle scrub
Give your clothes a gentle, but satisfying scrub using the power of water currents with TurboDrum™.
Showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
TrueBalance™
Smooth operator
By balancing vibration and spin speed, this new washer is a smooth operator.
The inside of the washing machine is visible and the three parts are enlarged in a circle.
*It may vary depending on the model.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Bigger capacity
Same size, bigger capacity
Do more laundry in one load with a washer that maximizes its interior space for a larger tub.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Soft closing door
Safe and convenient door
Soft closing door closes gently, quietly and safely.
Safe and convenient door design
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Wide lint filter
Big cleans better
A large lint filter keeps your laundry and drum clean as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Appropriate amount of water for each load
Auto Water Level adjusts water to laundry amount. Add or subtract water as needed.
ThinQ™
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
FAQ
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
What should I do when I encounter the [IE] error code?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.
What should I do when I encounter the [OE] error code?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
What should I do when I encounter the (dE) error code?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
How do I register my product on ThinQ?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1250
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
-
Weight (kg)
35.5
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
WaveForce
No
PROGRAMS
-
Delicates
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
No
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Eco Save
No
-
School Care
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Strong Wave
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Air Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Time Delay
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
No
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Process On/Off
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Water Plus
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096104712
