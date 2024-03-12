About Cookies on This Site

11KG 650rpm Top Load Washing Machine

Key Features

  • Smart Motion
  • TurboDrum™
  • TurboWash3D™
  • Steam™ Allergy Care
  • ThinQ™
More

Smart laundry solutions

Detecting the fabrics with LG's AI technology

AI DD™

Cycles to fit weight and fabric

Showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning

TurboDrum™

Give your laundry a turbo boost

There is a sound icon on the washing machine.

TrueBalance™

Enjoy laundry without the loud

AI DD™

AI-powered fabric care

AI Inverter Direct Drive technology offers intelligent fabric care, tailored to fit your fabrics and made to last.

影片顯示洗衣機的面板展開並點擊「AI 清洗」按鈕。然後感應滾筒中的衣物，並自動設定適合的洗衣模式。

*Tested by LG Lab on June 2024. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T12H3SNKT2 and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

6 Motion™

A versatile way to wash

6 Motion™ powered by LG Inverter Direct Drive motor creates 6 kinds of motion to determine fabric washing in each cycles.

Up motion

Up motion

A normal washing motion that moves the fabric to upward

Swing motion

Swing motion

A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics 

Rotating motion

Rotating motion

Untangles the fabric and washes it clean

Rubbing motion

Rubbing motion

Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

Power motion

Power motion

Wash with the stronger and faster movement of the Agitator

Compressing motion

Compressing motion

A high speed spin motion

Up motion
Swing motion
Rotating motion
Rubbing motion
Power motion
Compressing motion

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Find More Time in Your Day3
TurboWash3D™

Find More Time in Your Day

After washing with powerful WaveForce™ technology and JetSpray rinsing, the laundry is done in less than 29min! TurboWash3D™ takes all the tedium out of doing the laundry and frees up more time for your life.

*Select the 9kg 4th water level 'TurboWash(Turbo Shot)' to finish the wash in 29 minutes (If TurboWash(Turbo Shot) is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboWash(TurboShot)' to finish the wash in: 29 minutes (If (TurboWash(Turbo Shot) is not selected, 66 minutes)
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 29±5% minutes.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

A white shirt submerged in soapy water with bubbles inside a washing machine drum, illustrating the washing process.

Steam™ Allergy Care

Warm water dissolves detergent more easily and enhances washing performance. A heater located below the inner tub increases the water temperature by 40-60° to wash allergens and hard stains better than in cold water.

Allergy Care

Removes 99.9% of allergens such as pollen, dust mites, pet allergen by 60℃ water warm

TurboDrum™

A deep but gentle scrub

Give your clothes a gentle, but satisfying scrub using the power of water currents with TurboDrum™.

Showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

TrueBalance™

Smooth operator

By balancing vibration and spin speed, this new washer is a smooth operator.

The inside of the washing machine is visible and the three parts are enlarged in a circle.

*It may vary depending on the model.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

A gentle waves background with the Inverter Direct Drive 10 Year Warranty logo, the Inverter DirectDrive logo.

Inverter Direct Drive™

Long-lasting and high reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Bigger capacity

Same size, bigger capacity

Do more laundry in one load with a washer that maximizes its interior space for a larger tub.

影片顯示洗衣機的面板展開並點擊「AI 清洗」按鈕。然後感應滾筒中的衣物，並自動設定適合的洗衣模式。

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Soft closing door

Safe and convenient door

Soft closing door closes gently, quietly and safely.

Safe and convenient door design

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Wide lint filter

Big cleans better

A large lint filter keeps your laundry and drum clean as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Smart water control

Appropriate amount of water for each load

Auto Water Level adjusts water to laundry amount. Add or subtract water as needed.

 

ThinQ™

Life simplified with easy control

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG toploader washing machine in the laundry room

Fit your interior

LG washing machine's stainless steel tub

Stainless tub

Safe and convenient door design

Soft closing door

A more visible display panel

A more visible display

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

FAQ

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

What should I do when I encounter the [IE] error code?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time. 

2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.

3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.

4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

Q.

What should I do when I encounter the [OE] error code?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction. 

2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances. 

3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

What should I do when I encounter the (dE) error code?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my product on ThinQ?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1250

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    35.5

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • WaveForce

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Delicates

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Eco Save

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    No

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Process On/Off

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Water Plus

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096104712

