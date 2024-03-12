8KG Top Load Washing Machine WT-80PV

About Cookies on This Site

GENERAL SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Top Load

  • Motor

    Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    8

  • Body Color

    Silver

  • Control Panel

    LED

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • I Sensor

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Foam Sensing & Removal

    Yes

  • Spray Rinse System / Jet Spray

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-48

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Smart Clean

    Yes

  • Strong Wash

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Net (W*H*D, mm)

    540*935*540

  • Weight (kg)

    38.5

