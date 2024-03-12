The LG TWINWash™ washing machine helps speed up your laundry days by allowing you to wash two loads of clothes on two separate cycles – at the same time: Quicker Laundry Days: With the TurboWash® cycle in the top washer, complete a full wash cycle in as fast as 49 minutes – and still get an outstanding cleaning performance. Twin spray nozzles spray a concentrated detergent solution directly onto clothes, giving you faster cleaning power. And with the atomizing rinse, you'll get effective, faster rinsing – for a faster clean you can count on. Remove Allergens & Odour: Giving you an even deeper clean, the top washer features the powerful Steam and TrueSteam™ Technology that allows steam to gently penetrate fabrics, helping remove allergens and odours, and keep your laundry wrinkle free. Direct Drive Motors: Both twin washing machines boast Direct Drive motors, which use fewer moving parts, allowing them to operate more efficiently with less noise disturbances. LG Direct Drive motors are additionally backed with a 10-year limited warranty for added peace of mind. Dual-Functioning Pedestal: The LG TWINWash™ Mini washer not only allows you to raise your large washer to a comfortable height for easy loading and unloading of clothes, but it works as a fully functioning small-capacity washing machine that is especially safe for - delicate clothes, intimates, hand washables, work-out or active wears, baby clothes and more. Incredible Washing Results: Complementing the powerful wash cycles of the larger, main washer, the TWINWash™ Mini washing machine features six unique cycles – each with a specially designed combination of wash motions, water temperatures, rinse cycles and spin speeds.