LG Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine

F-1208V5W

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection3
AI DD™ Motor

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ Motor offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™ Motor?

The AI DD™ Motor detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

* When Cotton, Mixed Fabric and Easy Care programs are selected and in operation.

Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space3
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!

*Images for reference only. Some features in images may vary by model.

More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Developed hygienic and durable stainless steel lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
Washing Capacity 8 kg, 1200 rpm
DIMENSION (MM)
600 × 850 × 475 / D’: 530, D”: 1015
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor*
Key Features
AI DD™ Motor, Steam+™ Allergy Care

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Steam

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1015

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    56

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    530

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

Our Picks for You 