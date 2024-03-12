We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11KG Top Load Steam Washing Machine - WT-S11WH
*Select the 9kg 4th water level 'TurboWash(Turbo Shot)' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If TurboWash(Turbo Shot) is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboWash(TurboShot)' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If (TurboWash(Turbo Shot) is not selected, 66 minutes)
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5% minutes.
*Feel good about saving 27% of energy and 14% of water without sacrificing washing performance. Through the dynamic water force and turbo drum, TurboWash3D™ technology to effectively and efficiently clean clothes.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
* Auto tub clean applies to the following courses : Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care.
*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Washing Machine Type
Top Load
-
Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade
Grade 1
-
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
11
-
Spin Speeds (rpm)
950
-
Drain Type
Pump
-
Water Temperature (℃)
40/60℃
-
Dimension WxHxD, (mm)
540 × 945 × 540
-
Height When Door Lifted (mm)
1250
-
Net Weight (kg)
41.5
-
Packing Dimension W×H×D, (mm)
645 x 1035 x 655
-
Weight with Packing (kg)
48
DESIGN
-
Body Color
White
-
Door
Soft-Closing Door with Tempered Glass
-
Control Panel
Touch + LED Display
SMART HOME APPLIANCE
-
ThinQ™ Application
LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Cycle Download
Yes
-
Monitoring & Push Alert
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
FEATURE
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
TurboWash3D™
Yes
-
Steam™ Technology
Yes
-
Drum
Full
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Levels
Auto, 1-10
-
Reversal Water
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Filter
Auto Clean Filter
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Pause and Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Running Time Indication
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-18
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
PROGRAM
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre wash + Normal
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Smart Rinse
Yes
-
Sport Wear
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Soaking
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse Only
Yes
-
Spin Only (Spin)
Yes
-
Air Dry
Yes
NOTE
-
1
Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.
*NOTE
-
10 years warranty on Motor
This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
WT-S11WH
11KG Top Load Steam Washing Machine - WT-S11WH