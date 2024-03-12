About Cookies on This Site

11KG Top Load Steam Washing Machine - WT-S11WH

WT-S11WH

WT-S11WH

11KG Top Load Steam Washing Machine - WT-S11WH

TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

WaveForce™ and JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance washing and rinsing. Combined with the new TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.
WaveForce™ JetSpray

Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray

High-pressure water, from both WaveForce™ and JetSpray currents, enhances the cleaning action of the wash tub, which circulates laundry in the water with powerful torque.
TurboDrum™

Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin

The wash pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents to circulate the laundry left and right for a gentle yet potent scrubbing effect.
TurboWash3D™

Find More Time in Your Day

After washing with powerful WaveForce™ technology and JetSpray rinsing, the laundry is done in less than 39min! TurboWash3D™ takes all the tedium out of doing the laundry and frees up more time for your life.

*Select the 9kg 4th water level 'TurboWash(Turbo Shot)' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If TurboWash(Turbo Shot) is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboWash(TurboShot)' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If (TurboWash(Turbo Shot) is not selected, 66 minutes)
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5% minutes.

Steam™ Technology

Steam™ Allergy Care

Warm water dissolves detergent more easily and enhances washing performance. A heater located below the inner tub increases the water temperature by 40-60° to wash allergens and hard stains better than in cold water.

Allergy Care,

Removes 99.9% of allergens such as pollen, dust mites, pet allergen by 60℃ water warm

Stain Care

Eliminate tough stain such as coffee and juice stains by 40℃ water warm
TurboWash3D™

Save Energy and Water

TurboWash™ saves you water and energy without sacrificing washing performance.

*Feel good about saving 27% of energy and 14% of water without sacrificing washing performance. Through the dynamic water force and turbo drum, TurboWash3D™ technology to effectively and efficiently clean clothes.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Same Size, Bigger Capacity

Clean up big and large laundry at once. Wash many in one load. Wash bulky items such as duvet and curtains easily at home.
Auto Tub Clean

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Auto Tub Clean function helps you to easily keep the tub clean by removing odors and dirt from the drum. It's simple to always have your tub ready for cleaner washing.

* Auto tub clean applies to the following courses : Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care.

Full Stainless Steel Tub & Lint Filter

The washing tub and filter are constructed from stainless steel, which is resistant to contamination. This steel is commonly used for kitchenware and surgical instruments, tools for which hygiene is critical.
Auto Pre-wash

Free Your Hands

LG's Auto Pre-wash is the easiest option for removing stains. Just one touch, and tough stains are ready to be eliminated without hand-washing.

*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).

ThinQ™

With ThinQ™ app, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Let's operate or monitor your washer from anywhere, anytime.

SUMMARY

Capacity
11 kg
DIMENSION (MM)
540 × 945 × 540
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor*
Key Features
TurboWash3D™ Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins, Steam™ Allergy Care

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Washing Machine Type

    Top Load

  • Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade

    Grade 1

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    11

  • Spin Speeds (rpm)

    950

  • Drain Type

    Pump

  • Water Temperature (℃)

    40/60℃

  • Dimension WxHxD, (mm)

    540 × 945 × 540

  • Height When Door Lifted (mm)

    1250

  • Net Weight (kg)

    41.5

  • Packing Dimension W×H×D, (mm)

    645 x 1035 x 655

  • Weight with Packing (kg)

    48

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door

    Soft-Closing Door with Tempered Glass

  • Control Panel

    Touch + LED Display

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

  • ThinQ™ Application

    LG webOS TV¹ / Android / iOS

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Cycle Download

    Yes

  • Monitoring & Push Alert

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

FEATURE

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • TurboWash3D™

    Yes

  • Steam™ Technology

    Yes

  • Drum

    Full

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Water Levels

    Auto, 1-10

  • Reversal Water

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Filter

    Auto Clean Filter

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Pause and Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Running Time Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-18

  • End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre wash + Normal

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Sport Wear

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

ADDITIONAL WASHING FUNCTION

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Soaking

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse Only

    Yes

  • Spin Only (Spin)

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    Yes

NOTE

  • 1

    Availability depend on TV model, function may be limited.

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Motor

    This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

