Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™

FWT1310GB

It shows a beige, green color LG Objet Collection WashTower™.
LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG Objet Collection WashTower™ has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.
It shows compact LG WashTower placed in the small utility room.

Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space

LG WashTower™ Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

It shows the beige

It shows compact LG WashTower placed in the small utility room.

Designed for a Better Life

  • Space-saving Design

    Space-saving Design

     

  • Accessible Controls

    Accessible Controls

     

  • Faster In-depth Cleaning

    Faster In-depth Cleaning

     

  • Smart Laundry Care

    Smart Laundry Care

Space-saving Design

All-in-one Laundry Solution

The LG WashTower™ is aesthetic yet space-saving and features a convenient central control panel.

All You Want in Half the Space

Reinvent how you do laundry with room to add a sink, table or organized storage.

There is a line graphic in the shape of a dryer next to the washing machine in the WashTower, and the arrow is pointing from line graphic to the WashTower product. It is expressed as a combined washing machine and dryer.

Easy-reach Center Control™

The control panel is easily accessible at the center of the washer dryer.

A little boy is operating the product through the Center Control. And, a close-up view of the panel is shown next to the product.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

A little boy is operating the product through the Center Control. And, a close-up view of the panel is shown next to the product.

Intelligent Wash & Dry

Leave your Laundry to an Intelligent Washer Dryer

Thanks to AIDD™ and Smart Pairing™, your laundry is done smartly and easily.

A Smarter Way to Wash

Auto Sense AI DD™ Technology identifies a suitable washing pattern to handle your clothes with care.

A stream of water surrounds the washer tub, and various clothing icons are floating in the center of the door. And below there is a 6 motion icon.

Smart Control for Easy Clothing Care

Smart Pairing™ automatically applies a suitable drying course based on the previous wash cycle.

The product is placed in the center, and there are lines connecting the washer and dryer on both sides. Above that line is the power button and cycle icon.

*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. Results may vary with clothes and environment.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

The product is placed in the center, and there are lines connecting the washer and dryer on both sides. Above that line is the power button and cycle icon.

Thorough Care

Designed to Care for What You Wear

Get cleaner laundry in less time with upgraded washing & drying performance.

A WashTower is installed between the hangers, and a woman is choosing clothes in front.

Reduce 99.9% of Live House Dust Mites

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle has your back by removing 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.

Left image is showing how dirt and stains are removed from the laundry inside the washer. In right image, there is a teddy bear in the dryer. During the drying process, house dust mites and the like are being removed.

'*Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mites. The Allergy Care Cycle for dryers approved by the BAF reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual products.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

Left image is showing how dirt and stains are removed from the laundry inside the washer. In right image, there is a teddy bear in the dryer. During the drying process, house dust mites and the like are being removed.

Get It All Done and Then Some

With TurboWash™ 360, your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in minutes without compromising fabric protection.

Five streams of water are gushing out of the washing machine in the bathroom.

Smart Laundry Care

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Use the LG ThinQ™ app to stay updated on cycle times, alerts, energy usage, and more.

This image shows a mobile phone with a WashTower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

'*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by region and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

Control LG WashTower™ remotely with the LG ThinQ™ app, check the remaining cycle time, and get cycle completion notifications.

WashTower after washing and woman looking at smartphone.

Add New Care Cycles

Use LG ThinQ™ app to download new cycles for specific fabrics.

A panel close-up and a person touching clothes and looking at his smartphone.

Compact Size with Easy-reach Center Control Panel

Compared with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the center control panel is placed 85mm higher.

Compact Size with Easy-reach Center Control Panel

*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.

Intelligent Technology

This is an image of the product panel. Dryer's Duvet button and Washer's Duvet button are highlighted.
Smart Pairing™

The Drying Cycle Syncs with the Washing Cycle Selected

Dryer setting is automatically selected based on which washing cycle you selected.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

There is a washing machine door. There is a laundry inside the door and a shirt icon above it.
AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Auto Sense AIDD™ technology detects the most suitable wash cycle to handle your clothes with care.

*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.

Time-saving

The animation shows the process that it can be washed and dried within an hour.

Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour

The dryer starts to preheat before the end of washing, so drying takes less time.

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%).
Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.

There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from four directions inside the door.
TurboWash™360

Get Your Laundry Done in Less Time

Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Allergy Care

Reduce Live House Dust Mites

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG Allergy Care cycle reduces live house dust mites.
This is a video showing pollutants being removed from the laundry inside the washing machine and a teddy bear in the dryer. During the drying process, dust and the like are being removed.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Dual Inverter Heat Pump™

An Energy-saving Way to Dry

The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.
The motor in the inverter is rotating. The rotation speed is being adjusted as needed.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

The Auto Cleaning Condenser self-cleans, ensuring hassle-free maintenance for you.
Air is being purified through three filters in the condenser.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

WashTower™ Installation Guide

WashTower™ is a One-unit set which fits your space optimally 

Someone is measuring the size of the furniture using a tape measure.

Parts & Kits

See what parts are included.

FAQ

Q.

Does the LG WashTower™ have one plug?

A.

The LG WashTower™ has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.

Q.

If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?

A.

The LG WashTower™ is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.

Q.

Does the LG WashTower™ offer a different warranty?

A.

The LG WashTower™'s warranty is the same as what LG provides to the Front Loader Washer and Clothes Dryer in your local region.

Q.

What is “Smart Pairing”?

A.

Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Q.

Is this a stack model?

A.

The LG WashTower™ is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.

Q.

Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?

A.

No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.

Q.

Is this machine a vent or ventless type?

A.

This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.

SUMMARY

Capacity
Washing Capacity 13 kg, Drying capacity 10 kg, 1400 rpm
DIMENSION (MM)
600 x 1655 x 650 / D’: 650, D”: 1180
Warranty
2-year Full machine, 10-year Direct Drive Motor*
Key Features
Smart Pairing™, TurboWash™360°, Dual Inverter HeatPump™

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • AI DD™

    Yes

  • Motor

    Inverter Direct Drive™

  • Compressor

    Dual Inverter Heat Pump™

  • TurboWash™

    TurboWash™360

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    Nature Beige (Washer) / Nature Green (Dryer)

  • Door

    Tempered Glass

BASIC

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Spin speed

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/30/
    40/60/95℃

  • Inner Drum

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

  • Drum Light

    Washer & Dryer

  • Drain Type

    Pump

  • Load Sense

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Precise Temperature Control

  • Anti-Vibration System

    TrueBalance™

CONTROL

  • Program selector

    Center Control™

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Alert

    Yes

PROGRAM

  • Washer

    Cotton, Duvet, Delicates, Mixed Fabric, Quick Wash, Download

  • Dryer

    Cotton, Duvet, Delicates, Mixed Fabric, Quick Dry, Download

OPTIONS

  • TurboWash

    Washer

  • Steam

    Washer

  • Prepare to Dry

    Washer

  • Temp

    Washer

  • Rince+Spin

    Washer

  • Wash

    Washer

  • Rinse

    Washer

  • Spin

    Washer

  • Anti Crease

    Dryer

  • Condenser Care

    Dryer

  • Refresh

    Dryer

  • Dry Mode

    Dryer

  • Dry Level

    Dryer (Extra/Normal/Iron)

  • Time Dry

    Dryer (70/60/50/40/30 min.)

  • Tub Clean

    Washer & Dryer

  • Child Lock

    Washer & Dryer

  • Wi-Fi

    Washer & Dryer

  • Remote

    Washer & Dryer

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    600 x 1655 x 650

  • Depth from back cover to door (mm)

    650

  • Depth from back over to opened door (mm)

    1180

  • Weight (kg)

    128

