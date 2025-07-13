About Cookies on This Site

Objet Collection | 14 KG 1400rpm WashTower™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Objet Collection | 14 KG 1400rpm WashTower™

Objet Collection | 14 KG 1400rpm WashTower™

WT1410NHB
Front view
Key Features

  • Smart Pairing™
  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash™360°
  • Allergy Care
  • Dual Inverter HeatPump™
  • Dryer Capacity in 10KG
It shows a beige, green color LG Objet Collection WashTower™.
LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG Objet Collection WashTower™ has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.

*The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

a black basic image

a black basic image

a black basic image

It shows compact LG WashTower placed in the small utility room.

Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space

LG WashTower™ Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

It shows the beige

a black basic image

a black basic image

a black basic image

It shows compact LG WashTower placed in the small utility room.

Designed for a Better Life

  • Space-saving Design

    Space-saving Design

     

  • Accessible Controls

    Accessible Controls

     

  • Faster In-depth Cleaning

    Faster In-depth Cleaning

     

  • Smart Laundry Care

    Smart Laundry Care

Space-saving Design

All-in-one Laundry Solution

The LG WashTower™ is aesthetic yet space-saving and features a convenient central control panel.

All You Want in Half the Space

Reinvent how you do laundry with room to add a sink, table or organized storage.

LG washer and dryer stacked in a modern laundry room with white cabinets, wooden floor, and green wall for space-saving.

Easy-reach Center Control™

The control panel is easily accessible at the center of the washer dryer.

Boy using digital control panel on an LG washer and dryer in a modern laundry room with wooden slat wall and rattan cabinet.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Intelligent Wash & Dry

Leave your Laundry to an Intelligent Washer Dryer

Thanks to AIDD™ and Smart Pairing™, your laundry is done smartly and easily.

A Smarter Way to Wash

Auto Sense AI DD™ Technology identifies a suitable washing pattern to handle your clothes with care.

Washing machine drum with water splash, icons of socks, shirt, and sweater indicating laundry modes on a black background.

Smart Control for Easy Clothing Care

Smart Pairing™ automatically applies a suitable drying course based on the previous wash cycle.

LG stacked washer and dryer, with cotton and duvet settings icons displayed on both sides against a black background.

*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. Results may vary with clothes and environment.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Thorough Care

Designed to Care for What You Wear

Get cleaner laundry in less time with upgraded washing & drying performance.

A WashTower is installed between the hangers, and a woman is choosing clothes in front.

Reduce 99.9% of Live House Dust Mites

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle has your back by removing 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.

Left side shows white knitted fabric with dust particles, right side features a fluffy teddy bear drying.

'*Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mites. The Allergy Care Cycle for dryers approved by the BAF reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual products.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

Get It All Done and Then Some

With TurboWash™ 360, your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in minutes without compromising fabric protection.

Five streams of water are gushing out of the washing machine in the bathroom.

Smart Laundry Care

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Use the LG ThinQ™ app to stay updated on cycle times, alerts, energy usage, and more.

LG WashTower on the left, connected to a smartphone on the right, displaying a washing cycle with smart feature icons.

'*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by region and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

Control LG WashTower™ remotely with the LG ThinQ™ app, check the remaining cycle time, and get cycle completion notifications.

WashTower after washing and woman looking at smartphone.

Add New Care Cycles

Use LG ThinQ™ app to download new cycles for specific fabrics.

A panel close-up and a person touching clothes and looking at his smartphone.

Compact Size with Easy-reach Center Control Panel

Compared with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the center control panel is placed 85mm higher.

Compact Size with Easy-reach Center Control Panel

*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.

Intelligent Technology

This is an image of the product panel. Dryer's Duvet button and Washer's Duvet button are highlighted.
Smart Pairing™

The Drying Cycle Syncs with the Washing Cycle Selected

Dryer setting is automatically selected based on which washing cycle you selected.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

There is a washing machine door. There is a laundry inside the door and a shirt icon above it.
AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Auto Sense AIDD™ technology detects the most suitable wash cycle to handle your clothes with care.

*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.

Time-saving

The animation shows the process that it can be washed and dried within an hour.

Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour

The dryer starts to preheat before the end of washing, so drying takes less time.

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%).
Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.

There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from four directions inside the door.
TurboWash™360

Get Your Laundry Done in Less Time

Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Allergy Care

Reduce Live House Dust Mites

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG Allergy Care cycle reduces live house dust mites.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Dual Inverter Heat Pump™

An Energy-saving Way to Dry

The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.
The motor in the inverter is rotating. The rotation speed is being adjusted as needed.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

The Auto Cleaning Condenser self-cleans, ensuring hassle-free maintenance for you.
Air is being purified through three filters in the condenser.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

WashTower™ Installation Guide

WashTower™ is a One-unit set which fits your space optimally 

Someone is measuring the size of the furniture using a tape measure.

Parts & Kits

See what parts are included.

Table of washer and dryer accessories with images of cable ties, hoses, clamps, spanner, anti-slip sheets, and screws.

FAQ

Q.

Does the LG WashTower™ have one plug?

A.

The LG WashTower™ has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.

Q.

If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?

A.

The LG WashTower™ is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.

Q.

Does the LG WashTower™ offer a different warranty?

A.

The LG WashTower™'s warranty is the same as what LG provides to the Front Loader Washer and Clothes Dryer in your local region.

Q.

What is “Smart Pairing”?

A.

Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Q.

Is this a stack model?

A.

The LG WashTower™ is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.

Q.

Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?

A.

No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.

Q.

Is this machine a vent or ventless type?

A.

This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x1655x660

  • Weight (kg)

    128.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    600

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1180

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Body Color (Dryer)

    Platinum Black

  • Body Color (Washer)

    Platinum Black

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    10

  • Max Wash Capacity (kg)

    14

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

  • Door Lock Indication (Washer)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cloud Cycle

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096125809

FEATURES (DRYER)

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Dry

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

FEATURES (WASHER)

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

  • Cotton

    No

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cool Air

    No

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Steam Drum Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Warm Air

    No

  • Wool

    No

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain+Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed14

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

