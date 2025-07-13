We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
It shows the beige
Designed for a Better Life
All-in-one Laundry Solution
All You Want in Half the Space
LG washer and dryer stacked in a modern laundry room with white cabinets, wooden floor, and green wall for space-saving.
Easy-reach Center Control™
Boy using digital control panel on an LG washer and dryer in a modern laundry room with wooden slat wall and rattan cabinet.
A Smarter Way to Wash
Washing machine drum with water splash, icons of socks, shirt, and sweater indicating laundry modes on a black background.
Smart Control for Easy Clothing Care
LG stacked washer and dryer, with cotton and duvet settings icons displayed on both sides against a black background.
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. Results may vary with clothes and environment.
A WashTower is installed between the hangers, and a woman is choosing clothes in front.
Reduce 99.9% of Live House Dust Mites
Left side shows white knitted fabric with dust particles, right side features a fluffy teddy bear drying.
'*Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mites. The Allergy Care Cycle for dryers approved by the BAF reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Get It All Done and Then Some
Five streams of water are gushing out of the washing machine in the bathroom.
LG WashTower on the left, connected to a smartphone on the right, displaying a washing cycle with smart feature icons.
'*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by region and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
WashTower after washing and woman looking at smartphone.
Add New Care Cycles
A panel close-up and a person touching clothes and looking at his smartphone.
Compact Size with Easy-reach Center Control Panel
*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.
Intelligent Technology
*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.
Time-saving
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%).
Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
Reduce Live House Dust Mites
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Condenser with Convenient Cleaning
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
WashTower™ Installation Guide
Someone is measuring the size of the furniture using a tape measure.
See what parts are included.
Table of washer and dryer accessories with images of cable ties, hoses, clamps, spanner, anti-slip sheets, and screws.
FAQ
Does the LG WashTower™ have one plug?
The LG WashTower™ has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.
If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?
The LG WashTower™ is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
Does the LG WashTower™ offer a different warranty?
The LG WashTower™'s warranty is the same as what LG provides to the Front Loader Washer and Clothes Dryer in your local region.
What is “Smart Pairing”?
Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.
Is this a stack model?
The LG WashTower™ is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.
Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?
No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.
Is this machine a vent or ventless type?
This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x1655x660
-
Weight (kg)
128.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
600
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1180
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Body Color (Dryer)
Platinum Black
-
Body Color (Washer)
Platinum Black
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
14
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cloud Cycle
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096125809
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
Cotton
No
-
AI Dry
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bulky Item
No
-
Cool Air
No
-
Cotton +
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Steam Drum Care
No
-
Steam Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
No
-
Warm Air
No
-
Wool
No
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Drain+Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed14
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
