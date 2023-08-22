In LED projectors, a combination of red, green and blue LED bulbs are used to create white light, which is then filtered through the lens and projected as an image on the screen. LED projectors are known for their reliability and convenience. In fact, you can usually run roughly 30,000 hours worth of content* on them without having to do much aside from cleaning the filter.

*May vary depending on the usage environment of the projector.

Additionally, LED projectors are by design more compact than lamp projectors, so they’re a good option if space is at a premium in your home, or if you’d like a projector that you can move about. LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector is a good example of this; you can take it almost anywhere and bring the cinema experience with you.

By contrast, laser projectors use a long-lasting semiconductor laser to produce images. Like LED projectors, laser types have a lengthy estimated lifespan (of around 20,000 hours). Laser projectors can reproduce colour brilliantly, and tend to have higher brightness levels than other types. Their ability to produce premium images generally makes them more expensive than LED types, but cinephiles will struggle to fault the image quality that these projectors offer.