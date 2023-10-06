How to stop your cordless vacuum from smelling bad

The dust box or bag in your vacuum cleaner collects various types of dirt like dust and hair. If left uncleared, along with unintentional moisture intake, it can become a source of unpleasant odors. To tackle this, it's advisable to empty the dirt from the box or bag right after use. Follow the instructions to wash or wipe away any stubborn dirt, ensuring it is completely dry before placing it back in the vacuum cleaner. By promptly addressing the dirt and keeping the dust box or bag clean and dry, you can prevent any unwanted smells from lingering around.

Another way to tackle this step is to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner with an auto-emptying function or accessory. Designed to improve this portion of cleaning, LG created the LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ with auto empty function. Compatible LG vacuum cleaners can be automatically emptied into this tower, which also serves as a dock to recharge your vacuum cleaner and a space to store accessories. Instead of emptying your vacuum cleaner’s dust bin after use, you only need to replace the larger dust storage bag within the tower approximately every 3 months! The dustbag replacement schedule may vary depending on the actual usage environment. The tower comes with a 3-step filtration system, hygienically locking away dirt and passing air through filters to ensure fine dust particles are removed.