Soundbars Explained

Although the built-in speakers on your TV will be sufficient, you may want the audio to be punchier, especially if you’re watching action-packed films or TV shows, or playing high-performance games.

Typically, built-in speakers won’t be able to match the audio quality of a soundbar. This is down to the placement of the speakers. In modern TVs, the speakers are usually found at the back or underneath the screen, which means that the sound isn’t travelling outwards. By design, soundbars deliver a better sound quality, because they project the audio out across a room.

If you want to create a cinematic experience at home, you’ll find that a soundbar is a great solution. Here are a few reasons why:

● Soundbars are not complicated to set up, and they don’t require additional wires or hardware to install.

● You can place soundbars directly underneath your TV or even mount them on your wall, so they’re neat and look great in rooms of all sizes.

● They’re generally more affordable than alternative audio systems like surround sound.