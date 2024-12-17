We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Inspiration
LG Luxury Tech Gifts & Gadgets for Her
Finding the perfect tech gift for her blends style, functionality, and the latest innovations. LG high-end gadgets present practical and stylish solutions tailored to her lifestyle, enhancing every day with unparalleled enjoyment.
Gifts for Her: Sophisticated Smart Living with Style-Integrated Tech
LG is redefining home technology with smart devices that blend seamlessly into your lifestyle, marrying functionality with style. From the innovative Side by Side Refrigerator to the Front Load Washing Machine, LG appliances are perfect for those who value both practicality and design in their daily lives. These smart devices not only make everyday tasks easier but also add a touch of elegance to your home.
LG 422L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator: Functional Design with a Premium Touch
The LG 422L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F543EP95B combines elegance with functionality, featuring the Door-in-Door™ system for easy access to frequently used items. It also boasts the Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System and UVnano™ Water Dispenser that utilises UV LED light to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria1, and smart control with LG ThinQ™ App for convenient adjustments from your smartphone. The modern design is enhanced with a modern flat door and pocket handle, adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Further ensuring its efficiency and durability, it includes LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ for better food preservation and an Inverter Linear Compressor™ with a 10-year warranty on compressor parts.
1Laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat Air cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine: Revolutionary Cleaning Technology
The LG Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine FV7S90V2 from LG brings revolutionary cleaning technology with a suite of advanced features. It's powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor which offers quiet operation and enhanced durability due to fewer moving parts. The machine boasts a Grade 1 Energy Efficiency, and AI DD™ technology that intelligently cares for fabrics by optimising wash motions based on the load and fabric softness. TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 59 minutes. The Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens2, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles3. Its large capacity drum accommodates big loads and bulky items like bedding with ease. Designed with a durable tempered glass door and a stainless steel lifter, and enhanced with LG ThinQ™ app for smart control and monitoring, this washer epitomises convenience and performance, backed by a 10 Year Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor.
2Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
3Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the environment. Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
Modern Design for the Modern Home
LG's smart appliances are designed to impress, featuring clean lines and a minimalistic aesthetic that fits perfectly into any contemporary home. These products are not just functional; they're designed to be visually appealing and easy to use, enhancing the modern lifestyle with technology that looks as good as it works.
In an era where technology seamlessly blends with daily life, LG stands at the forefront of innovation, offering stylish, luxurious products. From sleek wireless earbuds to immersive home entertainment systems and smart devices that effortlessly integrate into daily routines, LG crafts high-end tech gifts for women with unmatched precision. Each product showcases our dedication to quality, designed to enrich lifestyles with cutting-edge technology tailored for the modern woman. Elevate your gift-giving with the LG blend of technology and style. Start your journey to discover the perfect luxury tech gift for her at the LG website.