LG Luxury Tech Gifts & Gadgets for Her

The LG 422L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F543EP95B combines elegance with functionality, featuring the Door-in-Door™ system for easy access to frequently used items. It also boasts the Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System and UVnano™ Water Dispenser that utilises UV LED light to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria1, and smart control with LG ThinQ™ App for convenient adjustments from your smartphone. The modern design is enhanced with a modern flat door and pocket handle, adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Further ensuring its efficiency and durability, it includes LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ for better food preservation and an Inverter Linear Compressor™ with a 10-year warranty on compressor parts.

1 Laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat Air cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.