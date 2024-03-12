About Cookies on This Site

Work, behind the scenes

Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work.

Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place

where LG AI is ready to support you.

Work, behind the scenes Watch the film

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

Great work starts with a great work environment, and that goes beyond furniture and décor. LG AI smart office solutions thoughtfully optimize lighting, sound, and air quality, creating an environment where you can work at your best.

LG PuriCare AeroBooster

The AI button on the LG AI Magic Remote is highlighted, with the features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard introduced above it.

Enhanced convenience tailored to your needs

LG PuriCare AeroBooster enhances convenience with advanced user-friendly features tailored to your needs. The ultra-slim, premium design is well-suited for smaller spaces and enhances any room as a design statement.

Learn More

*This product is not yet available.

LG PuriCare AeroBooster

AI+Smart air control saves more energy

In energy-saving mode, fan speed is auto adjusted, and energy consumption can be reduced by over 49% compared to auto mode.

Learn More

LG PuriCare AeroBooster

V Filter

The antibacterial multi-filtration system powerfully removes dust, odors, viruses, bacteria, mold, and allergens from the air.

Learn More

*All images simulated for illustrative purposes.

*Feature Availability.

LG PuriCare AeroBooster

*[AI+ Energy Saving] 

1) Test date: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25 

2) Target model: AS55*G*** 

3) Test agency: TUVRheinland 

4) Test conditions: Temperature 23±5℃, Humidity 55±15% 

5) Test method: Intergrated Power Consumption of each operation mode.(8 hours after 15 minutes from the start of each operation mode) 

6) Test result: AI+ mode for the air purifier has 49.6% higher energy saving performance than Smart+ mode(Intergrated Power Consumption(Wh) : AI+ Mode 28.260Wh Vs. Smart+ Mode 56.085Wh) 

7) It can be turned on or off through the ThinQ app.

**The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

***The product image is for illustrative purposes.

****Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

 

*[Removes odors, smog and airborne chemicals]

1) Test date: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30

2) Test agency: KCL

3) Test subject: AS155GWDL

4) Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

5) Test method: SPS-KACA002-132:2022

6) Test results: NO2 (over 99.5% removal after 30 minutes of operation), SO2 (80% removal after 30 minutes of operation, 99% removal after 120 minutes of operation)

7) Test mode: Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

**The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

***The product image is for illustrative purposes.

 

*[Removes mold]

1) Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: KCL

4) Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

5) Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

6) Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

7) Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes, 99.9%**The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

 

***[Removes viruses]

1) Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: KTL

4) Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

5) Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

6) Test bacteria: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)

7) Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

8) Test result: 98.9% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space****The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

 

*****[Removes bacteria]

1) Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

2) Target model: AS55*G***

3) Test agency: KTL

4) Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

5) Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

6) Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228)

7) Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

8) Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space a

******The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change

*******The product image is for illustrative purposes.

 