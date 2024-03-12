About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED Flex

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG OLED Flex

42LX3QPCA

LG OLED Flex

(1)
Left-facing Flex seen from a front 45-degree angled view with a fully curved screen.

LG Online Shop 11.11 Promotion

From November 1 - 15, enjoy extra 11% off discount

Learn More

Limited Offer:

Free HK$2,000 STEAM Gift Card

Learn More
2023 CES Innovation Award Logo.

CES 2023 Innovation Award

LG OLED Flex

Best of Inovation*

2023 CES Innovation Award Logo.

CES 2023 Innovation Award

LG OLED Flex

Honoree of the Video Display category

Red Dot Design logo.

Red Dot Design

LG OLED Flex

Red Dot Design logo.

Red Dot Design

LG OLED Flex

iF Design logo.

iF Design

LG OLED Flex

*CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

A flash of light appears against a black background and becomes a straight line which depicts LG OLED Flex as seen from above in its flat position. The line then curves, and the camera pans down to reveal LG OLED Flex.

Flex your curves

Flexible Display

1 screen. 20 curves.

With LG OLED Flex, go from a flat display all the way to a spectacular 900R curve* until you find the ideal arc for total immersion. Simply press the curvature button on your remote control and explore 20 different levels of curve. 

The video begins with a game being played on LG OLED Flex in its flat position. The television curves to become a curved screen while the game continuously plays.

An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.

*This product does not have a fixed curvature but instead has a bendable, changeable curve.Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature is similar to products with a fixed curvature of 900R, and the minimum curvature is similar to a flat screen display.
*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.

0.1ms Response Time

Play with less delay

Add seriously swift moves to your arsenal with a blazing-fast 0.1ms response time*. Feel as though you're in the game with real-time actions.
FIND OUT MORE

A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.

Super Anti Reflection

Don't let reflections
disrupt your game

With SAR technology, LG OLED Flex reduces reflections from surrounding light, objects, and people for 25% less reflections than previous generations*. So even when you're in a bright space, you can game with less distracting shadows on the screen.

An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face.

*Reflections was reduced by 25% compared to LG OLED G2 and C2 during in-house tests.
*The comparison image is for illustration purposes only.

Self-Lit OLED evo

The screen gamers deserve

LG OLED evo's self-lit pixels bring unrivaled contrast with deep darks and bright highlights. The defined picture comes together with 100% color fidelity* to make game graphics look hyper-realistic, while eye comfort credentials** give you a winner's vision.
FIND OUT MORE

Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colorful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
**LG OLED TV sets have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.

Custom Fit

Your battlestation
adapts to you

Find the most immersive viewing position. Adjust the height up to 140mm, and tilt the screen 10 degrees forward or 5 degrees backward. Go enemies to face? Find the optimal spot for winning. Time to chill with a movie, the best seat in the house is just a slight move away.
Video of LG OLED Flex shown from the front and side as its height adjusts and the screen tilts.

A man who leaning forward while focusing on the game with the screen in an upright position and a man who lying back while watching a music video with the screen tilted towards him.

*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.

Customizable UX

Enter the control room

Game Dashboard appears over your screen without pausing and lets you find the ideal screen size for your game. See scenes in 27, 32, or 42-inches ⁠— whatever suits your favorite genre best. Multi-view lets you split the screen in half to play on one side and watch game guides on another.
Game dashboard shown over the display. The screen size changes following the user's commands.

*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.

Game Optimizer

Sights and sounds
that suit your game

With Game Optimizer, go deeper into controls and apply advanced game, picture, and sound settings that will satisfy even the most discerning gamers.

Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.

Convenient Connectivity

Simply switch
between TV and PC

Connect your mouse, keyboard, headset, and microphone directly to LG OLED Flex and use your accessories continuously in both TV and PC mode with Switching Hub.

Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.

*When using the Switching Hub function, connect all devices such as mouse, keyboard, USB headset and earset.
*USB PC ↔ TV connection terminal is provided separately.

Gaming Mic Built In

Make your voice heard

Say your command. The built-in echo canceling mic ensures your voice is always loud and clear — even when you're not wearing a headset.

An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.

Superior Sound

Sounds that get your
head in the game

A fighter jet flying overhead. An explosion over your shoulder. Hear your game world completely surround you. The 40W speakers are at the front of the television for sounds that shake the room. Dolby Atmos places the audio in virtual space to make it feel like it's happening all around you.

An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.

Shield Design

Undefeatable style

LG OLED Flex is your armor in every game. Designed like a shield to ward off your opponents, the ultra-thin display sits against a solid and powerful back, shaped like the handle you grab as you run into battle.

Three images of LG OLED Flex. First, two televisions are seen from above standing face to face. Second, a close-up of the Shield Design seen from above at an angle. Third, a front-on close-up of the Shield Design.

Fusion Lighting

Illuminate your aura

Customize the backlight colors and discover 5 lighting modes to match your gaming mood. With Sound Sync, the effects move along with the sound, making giant explosions even more dramatic. Video Sync immerses you in your gameworld by synchronizing with the graphics.

LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    937 x 614 x 297

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1125 x 770 x 455

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    363 x 297

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    22.6

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    30.6

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

Our Picks for You 