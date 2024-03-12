Some applications and services will be terminated when mobile business operations end. But for the convenience of our customers, most of the applications and services will continue to be available and updated in line with the current policies even after the closing down of the LG mobile business. Any change to applications and service availability, including relevant information, will be announced in advance. Below is the list of applications and services that will no longer be available after closing down of the mobile business.

Qlens

PC Tool for products released before 2019: PC Suite / LGST / LG CM(Connection Manager) / LG Mirror Drive