LG 19 inch LED Monitor EN43T Series

LG 19 inch LED Monitor EN43T Series

19EN43T

LG 19 inch LED Monitor EN43T Series

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    18.5

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.30*0.30

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1366*768

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time Typ. (on/off)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Lamp Q'ty

    4 ch

  • Inverter

    Without

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Back

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    15W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~61kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~61kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75kHz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1366*768

  • Digital (PC)

    1366*768

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Blinking

OSD

  • Number of Language

    17

  • Country (Language)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • PC

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Other1

    Super Energy Saving

  • Other2

    Dual Smart Solution

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black hair line(front)+high glossy(side)

  • Back Cover Color

    Black pattern texture

  • Stand Color

    Black (High Glossy)

  • Base Color

    Black hair line

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    44.1(W)*16.8(D)*34.9(H)

  • Wall Mount

    Wall Mount VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.1

  • Set (without Stand)

    1.9

STANDARD

  • TCO 5.2

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • VESA Mount

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

