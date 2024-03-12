About Cookies on This Site

LG 22 inch IPS LED Monitor EA63V Series

LG 22 inch IPS LED Monitor EA63V Series

22EA63V

LG 22 inch IPS LED Monitor EA63V Series

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    21.5

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.24795(mm) x 0.24795(mm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    10M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Lamp Q'ty

    2

  • Inverter

    Without

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Back

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    26W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    <0.3W (at RGB/DVI PC)

  • DC Off(Max)

    <0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    30~83kHz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    56~61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1920*1080

  • Digital (PC)

    1920*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1920*1080

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Front (bottom)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Blinking

OSD

  • Number of Language

    17

  • Country (Language)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Super Energy Saving

    Yes

  • My Key Setting

    Yes

  • PC

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Other1

    Dual Package

  • Other2

    Dual Smart Solution

  • Other3

    Factory Calibration

  • Other4

    SUPER+RESOLUTION demo

  • Other5

    OD(Type:Middle; High 5ms/Middle 7ms/Low 9ms)

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    BLACK Glossy (Deco : Hair Line / Step : Texture)

  • Back Cover Color

    BLACK Texture (Patterned Texture)

  • Stand Color

    BLACK Gloss (Recessed area : Texture)

  • Base Color

    BLACK Gloss (Recessed and Bottom area : Texture)

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    50.0(W)*17.8(D)*38.0(H)

  • Wall Mount

    Wall Mount VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.7

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.5

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • VESA Mount

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • Others

    Cable management

