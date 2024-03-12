We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 22 inch IPS LED Monitor EA63V Series
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
21.5
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.24795(mm) x 0.24795(mm)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
10M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Lamp Q'ty
2
-
Inverter
Without
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Back
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
26W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<0.3W (at RGB/DVI PC)
-
DC Off(Max)
<0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
30~83kHz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1920*1080
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front (bottom)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color (On mode)
Red
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Blinking
OSD
-
Number of Language
17
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Super Energy Saving
Yes
-
My Key Setting
Yes
-
PC
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Other1
Dual Package
-
Other2
Dual Smart Solution
-
Other3
Factory Calibration
-
Other4
SUPER+RESOLUTION demo
-
Other5
OD(Type:Middle; High 5ms/Middle 7ms/Low 9ms)
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
BLACK Glossy (Deco : Hair Line / Step : Texture)
-
Back Cover Color
BLACK Texture (Patterned Texture)
-
Stand Color
BLACK Gloss (Recessed area : Texture)
-
Base Color
BLACK Gloss (Recessed and Bottom area : Texture)
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)
-
Set (with Stand)
50.0(W)*17.8(D)*38.0(H)
-
Wall Mount
Wall Mount VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.7
-
Set (without Stand)
2.5
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Others
Cable management
