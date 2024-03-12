We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 22 inch LED Monitor EN43T Series
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
21.5
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.24795(mm) x 0.24795(mm)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time Typ. (on/off)
5ms (1.3ms / 3.7ms)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Lamp Q'ty
2ch
-
Inverter
Without
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Back
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
25W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75kHz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color (On mode)
Red
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Blinking
OSD
-
Number of Language
17
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
PC
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Other1
Super Energy Saving
-
Other2
Dual Smart Solution
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black hair line(front)+high glossy(side)
-
Back Cover Color
Black pattern texture
-
Stand Color
Black (High Glossy)
-
Base Color
Black hair line
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)
-
Set (with Stand)
50.9(W)*18.1(D)*38.7(H)
-
Wall Mount
Wall Mount VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.6
-
Set (without Stand)
2.3
STANDARD
-
TCO 5.2
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
