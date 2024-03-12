We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 24 inch IPS LED Monitor EA53VQ Series
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
23.8
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 mm x 0.2745 mm
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Lamp Q'ty
White LED 2ch
-
Inverter
Without
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H)
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Back
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
27W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
<0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Analog)
56∼75kHz
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
30~83kHz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
Analog (PC)
1920*1080
-
Digital (PC)
1920*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
1920*1080
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6 keys
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color (On mode)
Red
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Blinking
OSD
-
Number of Language
17
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
PC(CUSTOM TEXT PHOTO CINEMA GAME) AV(CUSTOM VIVID1 VIVID2 STANDARD CINEMA)
-
ez-Zooming
Wide/Original
-
PC
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Video
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Other1
Dual Package
-
Other2
Dual Smart Solution
-
Other3
OD(Type:Middle; High 5ms/Middle 7ms/Low 9ms)
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black (High Glossy)
-
Back Cover Color
Black pattern texture
-
Stand Color
Black (High Glossy)
-
Base Color
Top: Hairline, Side: Black high glossy
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º(+/-3°） (front) ~ 20º(+5º/-0°）(rear)
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
567*181*416
-
Set (without Stand)
567*59*344
-
Wall Mount
Wall Mount VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.3
-
Set (without Stand)
3.1
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
