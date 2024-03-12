We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA83 Series
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
Adobe RGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit+FRC 1.07B colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2331*0.2331
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560*1440
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000 (typ)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Lamp Q'ty
Green LED 4ch + Blue LED 4ch
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Rear
-
DVI-D
Yes (Dual-Link)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes (1.2)
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Rear
-
PC Audio In
No
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
70W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2 (USB3.0)
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~88.8kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)
RESOLUTION
-
Digital (PC)
2560*1440
-
DP (PC)
2560*1440
-
HDMI (Video)
2560*1440
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color (On mode)
Red
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Red (Blinking)
OSD
-
Number of Language
16
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Up
1
-
USB port
3
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): PC
Yes
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): Video
Yes
-
f-Engine
No
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Other1
True color Pro (S/W)
-
Other2
Screen Split (S/W)
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Ocean Black, Hairline
-
Back Cover Color
Ocean Black, Pattern
-
Stand Color
AL, Hairline
-
Base Color
Ocean Black
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
-5º~15º (without Adaptor holder) -3º~15º (with adaptor holder)
-
Height Adj. (mm)
110mm
-
Pivot
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
643(W)*459(H)*226(D)
-
Set (without Stand)
643(W)*381(H)*38(D)
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.3
-
Set (without Stand)
5.5
STANDARD
-
TCO 5.1
Yes
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows 7
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes (include Adapter)
-
DVI-D
Yes (Dual-Link)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB
Yes (3.0)
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.