LG 27 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA83 Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 27 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA83 Series

27EA83

LG 27 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA83 Series

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    Adobe RGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit+FRC 1.07B colors

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2331*0.2331

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    2560*1440

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    350 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000 (typ)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

  • Lamp Q'ty

    Green LED 4ch + Blue LED 4ch

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Rear

  • DVI-D

    Yes (Dual-Link)

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes (1.2)

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Input

    Rear

  • PC Audio In

    No

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Rear

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    70W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2 (USB3.0)

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~88.8kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)

RESOLUTION

  • Digital (PC)

    2560*1440

  • DP (PC)

    2560*1440

  • HDMI (Video)

    2560*1440

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Front

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    5 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Red (Blinking)

OSD

  • Number of Language

    16

  • Country (Language)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB_Up

    1

  • USB port

    3

  • 4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): PC

    Yes

  • 4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): Video

    Yes

  • f-Engine

    No

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Other1

    True color Pro (S/W)

  • Other2

    Screen Split (S/W)

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Ocean Black, Hairline

  • Back Cover Color

    Ocean Black, Pattern

  • Stand Color

    AL, Hairline

  • Base Color

    Ocean Black

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

  • Tilt

    -5º~15º (without Adaptor holder) -3º~15º (with adaptor holder)

  • Height Adj. (mm)

    110mm

  • Pivot

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    643(W)*459(H)*226(D)

  • Set (without Stand)

    643(W)*381(H)*38(D)

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    7.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.5

STANDARD

  • TCO 5.1

    Yes

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Windows 7

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes (include Adapter)

  • DVI-D

    Yes (Dual-Link)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (3.0)

