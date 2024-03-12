We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series.
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
29
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit, 16.7M (True)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.0876(H) * RGB * 0.2628(V) mm
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
300 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000 (typ)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Lamp Q'ty
LED B/LIGHT
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Rear
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Others
HDMI (MHL)
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Input
Rear
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Type
2ch (L/R)
-
Audio output
7W
POWER
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
48W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)
RESOLUTION
-
Digital (PC)
2560*1080
-
DP (PC)
2560*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
2560*1080
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5 keys
-
Key Type
Touch
-
LED Color (On mode)
Red
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Red (Blinking)
OSD
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Up
1
-
USB port
3
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): PC
Yes
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): Video
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Other1
True color Finder(S/W)
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black
-
Back Cover Color
White
-
Base Color
Cr Plating
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
5º-20º
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
699.7(W)*208.5(D)*387(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
699.7(W)*68.5(D)*318(H)
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.2
-
Set (without Stand)
5.65
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
EPA
Yes (5.1)
-
Windows 7
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
MHL
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
PC Audio
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Screen Splitter
