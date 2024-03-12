About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series.

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series.

29EA93

LG 29 inch Premium IPS Monitor EA93 Series.

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    29

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit, 16.7M (True)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.0876(H) * RGB * 0.2628(V) mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    300 cd/m2 (Center, 1 point)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000 (typ)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

  • Lamp Q'ty

    LED B/LIGHT

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Rear

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Others

    HDMI (MHL)

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Input

    Rear

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Rear

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch (L/R)

  • Audio output

    7W

POWER

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    48W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)

RESOLUTION

  • Digital (PC)

    2560*1080

  • DP (PC)

    2560*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    2560*1080

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Front

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    5 keys

  • Key Type

    Touch

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Red

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Red (Blinking)

OSD

  • Country (Language)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB_Up

    1

  • USB port

    3

  • 4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): PC

    Yes

  • 4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control): Video

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Other1

    True color Finder(S/W)

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black

  • Back Cover Color

    White

  • Base Color

    Cr Plating

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

  • Tilt

    5º-20º

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    699.7(W)*208.5(D)*387(H)

  • Set (without Stand)

    699.7(W)*68.5(D)*318(H)

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible (100mmx100mm) Only with respect to screw mounting interface dimension and mounting screw specifications

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.65

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes (5.1)

  • Windows 7

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • MHL

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • PC Audio

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD(PC OS)

    Screen Splitter

Our Picks for You 