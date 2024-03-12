We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED LCD Monitor, E40 Series
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
Product Type
Home
GENERAL
Screen Size
19
Panel Type
TN
Color Gamut
0.68
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Resolution
1366*768
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1
Response Time(ms)
5ms
Viewing Angle
170/160
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
D-Sub
Yes
DVI-D
Yes
POWER
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
rmal On(Typ.)
21W
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<1W
DC Off(Max)
<1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
f-Engine
Yes
Photo effect
Yes
sRGB
Yes
DDC/CI
Yes
HDCP
Yes
Intelligent Auto
Yes
Plug & Play
DDC2B
MECHANIC
Front Color
Black (High Glossy)
Back Cover Color
Black (High Glossy)
Stand Color
Black (High Glossy)
Base Detchable
Yes
Tilt
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
Set (with Stand)
463.4(W)*174(D)*373.9(H)
Set (without Stand)
463.4(W)*44.6(D)*302(H)
WEIGHT(KG)
Set (with Stand)
2.3
Set (without Stand)
2.1
ACCESSORIES
Power Cord
Yes
D-Sub
Yes
DVI-D
Option
WARRANTY
Warranty
3 years
