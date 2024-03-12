About Cookies on This Site

SUPER Energy Saving LED LCD Monitor

SUPER Energy Saving LED LCD Monitor

E2241V

SUPER Energy Saving LED LCD Monitor

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Home

FEATURE

  • Screen Size

    21.5

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.248(H)*0.248(V)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle

    170/160

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    24W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    <0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    <0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Texture

  • Stand Color

    Black Glossy

  • Base Color

    Black Glossy

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    509(W)*166(D)*388(H)

  • Set (without Stand)

    509(W)*58(D)*322(H)

  • Wall Mount

    Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.7

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Option

