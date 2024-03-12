We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG E2351VR Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size
23
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.265(H)*0.265(V)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle 2D (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Viewing Angle 3D
176/170
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
POWER
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
30W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<0.5W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Super+ Resolution
Yes
-
Super Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dual Web & Dual Monitor Setting & Task Bar
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Tilting
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
549.2(W)*186.5(D)*412.7(H)
-
Wall Mount
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.72
STANDARD
-
EPA 5.0
Yes
-
Windows 7
Yes
-
EPEAT-Gold
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.