LG LED Monitor M37

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG LED Monitor M37

19M37A-B

LG LED Monitor M37

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Screen Size (inch)

    18.5

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.30*0.30

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1366*768

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    200 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    90/65

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

POWER INPUT/OUTPUT)

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Back

  • ----- Signal Input -----

    -----

  • D-Sub

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    AC100~240V 50~60Hz

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    18W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30~61kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56∼75kHz

RESOLUTION

  • Analog (PC)

    1366*768

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6 keys

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

LANGUANGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • ----- Picture -----

    -----

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • ----- General Function -----

    -----

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • ----- Special Feature -----

    -----

  • Color Wizard

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Hair Line

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Texture

  • Stand Color

    Black (High Glossy)

  • Base Color

    Black hair line

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    -5º (front) ~ 20º (rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(CM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    44.1cm(W)*16.8cm(D)*34.9cm(H)

  • Wall Mount

    7.5cm*7.5cm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.1

  • Set (without Stand)

    1.9

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes (win10)

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

