19" Class Full HD LED Monitor
All Spec
SIGNAL INPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
POWER INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA)
13W
-
Normal On(typ.)
18W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
D-SUB
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 61kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
PC
-
D-sub
1366 x 768
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6
-
Key Type
Tact type
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
PICTURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black Hairline
-
B/Cover
Black texture
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black Hairline
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
441.3 x167.8 x350.2
-
Set (without Stand)
441.3 x 57.3 x 278.1
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x 75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.1
-
Set (without Stand)
1.9
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
-
Energy Label(VEELS HK EMSD)
Yes(Grade 1)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Yes
