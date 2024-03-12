We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20" IPS Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
19.5"
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Brightness (Typ.)
200cd/m2(Typ.) 160cd/m2(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
600:1(Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
2ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
90/65(CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Ratio
Wide/Original
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP1.4
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super + resolution
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
1
-
- H-Frequency(HDMI)
30~61Khz
-
- V-Frequency(HDMI)
50~75Hz
-
D-Sub
1
-
- H-Frequency
30~61kHz
-
- V-Frequency
56~75Hz
-
Headphone Out
1
DESIGN - STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA Typ.)
13W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
Under 0.3W
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
Others(KC,CCC)
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
468.8 x 366.5 x 181.9
-
Set (without Stand)
468.8 x 276.4 x 38.4
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.3
-
Set (without Stand)
2
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, HDMI, CD, Manual
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Model
LSW140B
-
VESA Standard
75 × 75
